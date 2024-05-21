Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet superstar, who once scored just 2 out of 100 in audition, was rejected for his looks; later gave 25 hits in a year

Microsoft launches new powerful ‘Copilot+ PCs’ for AI era, to go on sale from June 18, priced at…

Meet man who once used to sell newspapers at 9, cracked UPSC exam, he is now…

Meet man, son of daily wager, did Rs 150 investment to survive, made Rs 30000000000 empire by…

This film had 3 superstars, was made in 15 days on budget of Rs 2.25 crores, became a superhit, earned Rs..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet superstar, who once scored just 2 out of 100 in audition, was rejected for his looks; later gave 25 hits in a year

Microsoft launches new powerful ‘Copilot+ PCs’ for AI era, to go on sale from June 18, priced at…

Meet man who once used to sell newspapers at 9, cracked UPSC exam, he is now…

Hindu king who became son-in-law of Mughal ruler Akbar

6 smokey images captured by NASA

Foods to avoid eating with tea

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Is Asaduddin Owaisi Missing From Action? | AIMIM | Hyderabad |LS Polls

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Congress Be Able To Win In Amethi And Raebareli? | Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 79% Of India Has Voted: Who Is Ahead, BJP Or Congress? | NDA Vs INDIA

This film had 3 superstars, was made in 15 days on budget of Rs 2.25 crores, became a superhit, earned Rs..

Meet superstar who worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Aamir, one mistake ruined her career, became yogini, is now..

Bollywood's biggest flop film, starred Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, made with Rs 45 crore budget, earned just Rs..

HomeBusiness

Business

Microsoft launches new powerful ‘Copilot+ PCs’ for AI era, to go on sale from June 18, priced at…

Starting at $999, the PCs come with new silicon capable of an incredible 40+ TOPS (trillion operations per second), all–day battery life and access to the most advanced AI models.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 21, 2024, 10:09 AM IST

article-main
Microsoft Copilot + PC
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Tech giant Microsoft has introduced a new category of Windows PCs designed for the artificial intelligence (AI) era. Called ‘Copilot+ PCs’, these are the fastest and most intelligent Windows PCs ever built, the company said in a statement.

Starting at $999, the PCs come with new silicon capable of an incredible 40+ TOPS (trillion operations per second), all–day battery life and access to the most advanced AI models.

“These experiences come to life on a set of thin, light and beautiful devices from Microsoft Surface and our OEM partners Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Samsung, with availability starting on June 18,” said Yusuf Mehdi, Executive Vice President, Consumer Chief Marketing Officer.

Connected to and enhanced by the large language models (LLMs) running in Azure Cloud in concert with small language models (SLMs), Copilot+ PCs can now achieve a level of performance never seen before.

“They are up to 20 times more powerful and up to 100 times as efficient for running AI workloads and deliver industry-leading AI acceleration,” said the company.

The Microsoft ‘Pluton Security’ processor will be enabled by default on all Copilot+ PCs for security.

“Now with Recall, you can access virtually what you have seen or done on your PC in a way that feels like having photographic memory,” the company informed.

Adobe’s flagship apps are coming to Copilot+ PCs, including Photoshop, Lightroom and Express and Illustrator, Premiere Pro and more will arrive this summer.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, son of daily wager, did Rs 150 investment to survive, made Rs 30000000000 empire by…

Google CEO Sundar Pichai reveals his favourite foods in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and they are...

Meet actor, whose one mistake destroyed his career but made Shah Rukh Khan superstar; he later got arrested for...

Meet man who once used to sell newspapers at 9, cracked UPSC exam, he is now…

AAP protest outside BJP HQ today: Delhi police issues traffic advisory, check routes to avoid

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement