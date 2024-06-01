No relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, will have to surrender tomorrow

Big setback for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as Delhi Court reserves the order on the interim bail plea moved by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal citing medical grounds. The court will pronounce the order on June 5.

A court in Delhi on Saturday reserved for June 5 its order on an application moved by Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal seeking interim bail in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja reserved the order, observing that the application was for grant of interim bail on medical grounds and not for the extension of the interim bail granted by the Supreme Court.

Kejriwal's interim relief granted by the apex court ends on June 1 and he has to surrender by Sunday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

