Bollywood

Made in Rs 60 lakh, this cult horror film was inspired by director's real ghost encounter, actress disappeared, earned..

We all have been terrified watching The Zee Horror Show, or movies such as Bandh Darwaza and Purana Mandir. Read on to learn one incident that inspired The Ramsay Brothers to make the cult horror film, Veerana,

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 01, 2024, 04:14 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Made in Rs 60 lakh, this cult horror film was inspired by director's real ghost encounter, actress disappeared, earned..
A still from cult horror film
In Bollywood, one film family is responsible for bringing the horror genre into mainstream cinema. Whenever, we discuss scary flicks, one name surely gets mentioned, The Ramsay Brothers (Shyam Ramsay and Tulsi Ramsay). Their TV show, The Zee Horror Show, is still regarded as one of the spookiest shows ever made. It's not a mere coincidence why the Ramsay Brothers are inclined towards this genre. One incident inspired Shyam Ramsay for a movie, and it turned out to become a cult classic horror film. 

The iconic movie that was inspired by a real-life ghost encounter is...

Veerana (1988), was written, directed, and produced by the Ramsay Brothers, and it is inspired by a terrifying real ghost encounter. Alisha Kriplani,  granddaughter of F.U Ramsay has written about this real-life experience in her book Ghosts in Our Backyard: The Ramsays' Real Life Encounters with the Supernatural. 

When Shyam Ramsay gave a lift to a mysterious woman 

According to the book, In 1983. Shyam Ramsay was returning to his home in Mumbai after wrapping the shoot of Purana Mandir from Mahabaleshwar. On the way, he gave a lift to a lady. This lady looked attractive, beautiful, and mysterious. Shyam Ramsay was fond of talking. So, when he started interacting with the lady, he realized that she was a bit strange. After that, he looked down at the lady's feet, which were twisted. The location where the lady got down was also near the cemetery. Shayam managed to escape from there, and this incident inspired him to make Veerana. 

Veerana made Jasmin an overnight star, later disappeared 

The erotic, supernatural horror flick Veerana was released in cinemas on May 6, 1988. The movie opened with positive responses from the audience and it went on to become a commercial success. Made on the reported budget of Rs 60 lakhs, Veerana grossed Rs 1.50 crores in India. The antogonist of the film Jasmin Dhunna gained instant stardom for his performance as a blood-thirsty witch, who seduces and kills men. Jasmin is also regarded as "one of the most iconic Ramsay monsters". However, she disappeared from films, and her whereabouts are not clearly known. In 2017, Shyam Ramsay told Hindustan Times that Jasmin still resided in Mumbai and that she had retired from films after her mother died. 

Read: This Sunny Deol film broke his string of flops, was rejected by producers, Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty; it earned...

