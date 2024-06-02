Twitter
Cricket

T20 World Cup 2024: Aaron Jones' stunning knock helps USA beat Canada in opener

Canada set a competitive total of 194/5, thanks to Navneet Dhaliwal's 61 off 44 balls and Nicholas Kirton's 51 off 31 balls.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 02, 2024, 04:25 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2024: Aaron Jones' stunning knock helps USA beat Canada in opener
Courtesy: X@T20WorldCup
The United States kicked off their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in impressive fashion, with Aaron Jones leading the charge with an unbeaten 94 off 40 balls to secure a convincing seven-wicket victory over neighboring Canada. This match marked the debut for both teams in the T20 showpiece event.

Canada set a competitive total of 194/5, thanks to Navneet Dhaliwal's 61 off 44 balls and Nicholas Kirton's 51 off 31 balls. In response, vice-captain Jones' explosive innings of 94 not out, which included 10 sixes and four fours, combined with Andries Gous' resilient 65, propelled the USA to chase down Canada's target of 195 in just 17.4 overs.

Canada, who chose to bat first, made a strong start thanks to an impressive performance by Dhaliwal. However, they faced setbacks with wickets falling at regular intervals. A strong partnership between Dhaliwal and Kirton helped them achieve a substantial total.

In response, the USA suffered an early loss with star batsman Steve Taylor departing. Nevertheless, a remarkable 100-run partnership between Gous and Jones placed the hosts in a commanding position.

Jones, in particular, was unstoppable, hitting sixes and fours in a rapid innings. He reached his fifty in just 22 balls, the fastest for the USA in T20Is. Although the partnership ended with Gous' dismissal, Jones continued his aggressive play, dismantling Canada's bowling attack and securing a comfortable victory for his team.

The USA will now prepare to face Pakistan in their upcoming World Cup match on June 6, while Canada will aim to bounce back against Ireland on June 7.

