KKR star Venkatesh Iyer ties the knot with Shruti Raghunathan, see pics

The couple had gotten engaged in November 2023 and finally exchanged their wedding vows on a Sunday morning.

Amidst the frenzy and excitement surrounding the T20 World Cup, Indian cricket fans were delighted to hear the news of all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer's marriage. The Kolkata Knight Riders' star all-rounder recently tied the knot with Shruti Raghunathan.

The couple had gotten engaged in November 2023 and finally exchanged their wedding vows on a Sunday morning, in the presence of their respective family members and friends. The stunning pictures from their wedding ceremony have since gone viral on social media, receiving love and well-wishes from around the globe.

Venkatesh Iyer gets married to Shruti Raghunathan.



Wishing a happy married life to both of them! @venkateshiyer #VenkateshIyer pic.twitter.com/oUpSFCOZyA — Saabir Zafar (@Saabir_Saabu01) June 2, 2024

Venkatesh Iyer gets married with Shruti.



- Many many congratulations to both of them. pic.twitter.com/JV82AIsD5c — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) June 2, 2024

Venkatesh and Shruti at their Sangeet ceremony. pic.twitter.com/x8Pl0p0c8d — KnightRidersXtra (@KRxtra) June 2, 2024

Varun Chakravarthy at Venkatesh Iyer's wedding.



Two Champions of KKR. pic.twitter.com/UwnWMLl8Kw — KnightRidersXtra (@KRxtra) June 2, 2024

Iyer had a remarkable performance with the bat during the IPL 2024 season, playing a crucial role in KKR's title victory. In 14 matches, he scored 370 runs at an impressive strike rate of 158.80, including four half-centuries and a highest score of 70.

Notably, Iyer's outstanding half-century in the final match helped KKR secure a comfortable win against Sunrisers Hyderabad, leading them to their third IPL title. Throughout the season, KKR's bowling unit was exceptional, dominating the opposition and ultimately restricting Sunrisers to a mere 113 runs in 18.3 overs, marking the lowest-ever summit clash score in the tournament's history.

In this decisive match, Iyer's unbeaten 52 runs, a player often overlooked in Indian cricket, guided KKR to victory in just 10.3 overs, completing the formalities with ease.

