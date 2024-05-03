Meet actress who married a CM against her family's wishes, became his second wife, she is now..

Today, we will tell you about a love story that came to the forefront 18 years ago and caused a stir not only in the film world but also in Karnataka politics. We are talking about the popular actress and producer of Kannada films Radhika Kumaraswamy who, in 2006, decided to get married to JDS leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy.

Radhika's decision to marry for love hampered her career in films forever. It also created an uproar in JDS leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy's life. People became more interested in his personal life than his political journey.

Radhika made her debut in films in 2002 with the Kannada film 'Neela Megha Shama'. She just completed class 9 when she entered the industry. As a lead actress, her first film was 'Ninagagi', opposite Vijay Raghavendra, followed by 'Tavarige Baa Tangi', starring Shivrajkumar. Both these films turned out to be super hits but Radhika chose love over her flourishing career.

In her career, Radhika worked in 30 films after which she turned producer. The first Kannada film produced by her was 'Lucky' starring Yash in the year 2012.

Radhika always managed to grab headlines for her personal life. In 2010, her secret marriage to former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy came to the forefront. Radhika herself revealed the news and confirmed that she married JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy in 2006 and that they also have a daughter named Shamika.

At the time of their wedding, HD Kumaraswamy was 47, and Radhika was 27 years younger than him. Radhika became HD Kumaraswamy's second wife. His first marriage took place in 1986.

Radhika's father was against her decision to marry HD Kumaraswamy but the couple tied the knot despite these challenges. Both Radhika and HD Kumaraswamy kept their marriage a secret.

Radhika is now a successful name in the business world. After marrying the former CM of Karnataka, Radhika became the owner of crores of rupees. Her estimated net worth is Rs 124 crore while her husband HD Kumaraswamy has assets worth Rs 181 crore.

