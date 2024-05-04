Twitter
Cricket

IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli help Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeat Gujarat Titans by 4 wickets

Dinesh Karthik's heroic performance in the end led them to a hard-fought 4-wicket victory.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 04, 2024, 11:01 PM IST

Courtesy: X @RCBTweets
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis engaged in an intense battle during a 148-run chase at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. Josh Little made a significant impact by taking 4 wickets, turning the match in favor of the home team. Bengaluru faced a challenging situation as they went from 99/2 to 117/6 in just 3 overs, but Dinesh Karthik's heroic performance led them to a hard-fought 4-wicket victory.

Meanwhile, David Miller and Shahrukh Khan displayed great resilience for Gujarat Titans, forming a crucial 50-run partnership. However, their efforts were not enough as they were eventually dismissed for a total of 147 runs. Despite Miller and Khan's contributions of 30 and 37 runs respectively, Rahul Tewatia's 35 runs were not sufficient to prevent a collapse in the lower order, with the last 3 wickets falling in the final 3 deliveries of the 20th over, leaving GT short of the 150-run mark.

In the early stages of the match, Mohammed Siraj made a significant impact by dismissing Wriddhiman Saha and skipper Shubman Gill quickly, putting Gujarat Titans on the back foot. Sai Sudharsan was the next to fall, leaving Gujarat struggling at 23/3 after the powerplay.

