Crew OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's hit heist comedy

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon's heist comedy Crew will soon be released on OTT. Read on to know when and where you can enjoy this film.

Simran Singh

Updated : May 23, 2024, 06:56 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

A poster of Crew
Crew OTT release: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew was among the few Hindi commercial successes of the year. After earning good at the box office, the film will now be available to stream online. Rajesh. A. Krishnan-directed heist comedy will soon land on Netflix, and the movie will be available to stream from May 24 onwards. 

The OTT giant announced the digital release of the film on their social media. Sharing a poster of the film, they captioned it, "Consider our hearts (and sona) officially stolen. Crew is landing on Netflix at midnight!" Crew also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Swaswata Chatterjee, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in key roles. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The film was released in theatres on March 29, with a positive reception from critics and audiences. Produced in a reported budget of Rs 75 crores, the film grossed Rs 151 crores worldwide. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Digvijay Purohit under Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network. 

Speaking about the same, the makers of Crew, Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor shared "We are thrilled to bring 'Crew' to Netflix after its successful theatrical run. This film dives deep into friendship, deception, and resilience amidst a ton of comic chaos. We can't wait for audiences around the world to experience the suspense, fun and drama exclusively on Netflix. It's a story that will keep you on the edge of your seat.”

Kriti Sanon on the success of Crew 

In an interview, Sanon said makers often feel viewers are not interested in "female-oriented". "A film doesn't have to be led by a man to pull the audience to the theatre. For the longest time, people have not taken the risk of scaling female-oriented films as they do for male-centric ones. They feel audiences won't come to the theatre and they won't recover the money."

Advertisement