Viral video: King's Guard horse bites woman tourist as she touches it, watch here

The King's Guard generally keeps to themselves when interacting with the public. According to Daily Mail, tourists are allowed to take pictures of them, but armed officers stationed nearby will step in if they get too close or act rudely.

A woman was horrified when she was bitten by a King's Guard horse while petting it for a picture outside London's Horse Guards Parade. After being uploaded to YouTube by The Royal King's Guards England, a video of the incident has appeared on social media and is quickly becoming viral.

I know I shouldn’t laugh pic.twitter.com/tcqKNFZs6P — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) May 21, 2024

The woman touched the horse's neck as she stood next to it for a photo. The woman was obviously taken aback by what happened next, as she had not anticipated it. The woman was left staggering backward in complete shock as the horse turned its head and bit her.

Grasping the stone wall behind her, she almost lost her balance while trying to steady herself. A Household Cavalry member rode the horse next to a sign warning onlookers to "beware!" Horses can bite or kick. Several social media users chastised the woman for ignoring the signboard in the comments section. The elite serving soldiers who are tasked with protecting the monarch's life and belongings make up the King's Guard.

