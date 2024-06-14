G7 Summit: This Indian restaurant to host PM Modi and his delegation in Italy, check menu

The G7 Summit, held at Borgo Egnazia in nearby Fasano, is Prime Minister Modi's first foreign visit since his reelection.

Namaste India, a popular Indian restaurant in Bari, Italy, is bustling with activity as it prepares to serve officials attending the G7 Summit, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Managed by Harsh Dhanda, originally from Hoshiarpur, Punjab, the restaurant specializes in authentic Punjabi cuisine. Excited about providing a taste of home to the visiting delegation, Dhanda emphasizes their use of fresh, high-quality ingredients in every dish.

The menu at Namaste India features a variety of traditional Indian dishes, ranging from crispy Samosas to flavorful Biryanis and creamy Sarson Ka Saag. They also offer a selection of Curries, Naans, Pulaos, and Indian sweets like Coconut Laddoos.

The G7 Summit, held at Borgo Egnazia in nearby Fasano, is Prime Minister Modi's first foreign visit since his reelection. Italy's decision to host the summit in Apulia reflects its aim to strengthen ties with Global South nations. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni highlighted Apulia's historical significance as a bridge between East and West, emphasizing the region's role in Mediterranean dialogue.

The summit's symbol, an olive tree with seven olives, represents cooperation among participating nations on global challenges. Meloni's message underscores Italy's commitment to fostering dialogue and collaboration among diverse nations.