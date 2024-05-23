Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This filmmaker told Manoj Bajpayee 'I don't make film for actors like you', never worked with him after...

Meet India's first woman IAS officer, who was second female to crack UPSC exam, she was posted at...

'Return, surrender': Ex-PM Deve Gowda 'warns' grandson Prajwal, asks him to face probe into sexual abuse allegations

Viral video: King's Guard horse bites woman tourist as she touches it, watch here

Crew OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's hit heist comedy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This filmmaker told Manoj Bajpayee 'I don't make film for actors like you', never worked with him after...

Meet India's first woman IAS officer, who was second female to crack UPSC exam, she was posted at...

Viral video: King's Guard horse bites woman tourist as she touches it, watch here

8 largest prisons in world

Biggest upsets in T20 World Cup history

8 Indian foods that help with constipation

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

This filmmaker told Manoj Bajpayee 'I don't make film for actors like you', never worked with him after...

Crew OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's hit heist comedy

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she was caught for sneaking a boy out of her room by dad Boney Kapoor: 'That's when he...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This filmmaker told Manoj Bajpayee 'I don't make film for actors like you', never worked with him after...

This filmmaker, master of commercial hits collaborated with Manoj Bajpayee for a blockbuster, but he also told the actor why he won't be able to work with him after their film.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 23, 2024, 08:08 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Manoj Bajpayee
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the powerhouse performers of Indian cinema. The actor, who will soon be seen in his 100th film, Bhaiyya Ji, has spent three decades in the film industry. 

In his illustrious career, the actor proved his talent time and again. The Satya actor has worked with top filmmakers and he's also known as director's actor. However, there is a filmmaker who refused to work with him. This director collaborated with Manoj for a blockbuster, and despite his role being appreciated by the masses, the filmmaker never worked with him again. 

The director who refused to work with Manoj was... 

Yash Chopra, the late filmmaker directed Manoj in his romantic drama, Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta's Veer-Zaara. In the 2004 film, Manoj plays the role of Zaara's (Preity) fiancee, Razaa Shirazi. Despite giving a memorable performance,  Yash told Manoj, that he won't be able to work with him. 

Why Yash Chopra didn't want to work with Manoj Bajpayee after Veer-Zaara

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Manoj recalled Yash's honest words and said that the late filmmaker didn't give him any false hopes. "He (Yash) didn't make a promise but said that he doesn't make films of my kind. He doesn't make films for people like me, so how could he promise me anything? And I found that very honest. He didn't want to give me false hope. At the same time, he had a lot of respect for me as an actor."

Manoj further added that Yash really liked his work and also told him that 'As long as Veer Zaara exists, my praise will continue'. Manoj acknowledged it as truth. "Wherever I go, people talk about it," Manoj said.

In another interview with Humans of Bombay, Manoj said that Yash clearly told him that he doesn't make films for people like him, "I don't make films for an actor like you, so I don't think I would have anything else in the future, but this is very good and it will be great if you agree to do it." On the work front, Manoj's action drama Bhaiyya Ji will release in cinemas on May 24.

Read: This film made Dharmendra star, was originally offered to Sunil Dutt, actor suffered near-death injury, movie earned...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Sugar Defender Scam (60 Days Of Testing) What Users Are Saying About This Blood Sugar Support Formula

Mukesh Ambani signs deal with European company, to source technology for...

Meet man, who left high-paying job in Google, then built Rs 2081 crore company, his business is...

Meet man, son of daily wager, did Rs 150 investment to survive, made Rs 30000000000 empire by…

Dinesh Karthik retires from IPL, RCB star gets emotional guard of honour from teammates - Watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement