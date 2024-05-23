This filmmaker told Manoj Bajpayee 'I don't make film for actors like you', never worked with him after...

This filmmaker, master of commercial hits collaborated with Manoj Bajpayee for a blockbuster, but he also told the actor why he won't be able to work with him after their film.

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the powerhouse performers of Indian cinema. The actor, who will soon be seen in his 100th film, Bhaiyya Ji, has spent three decades in the film industry.

In his illustrious career, the actor proved his talent time and again. The Satya actor has worked with top filmmakers and he's also known as director's actor. However, there is a filmmaker who refused to work with him. This director collaborated with Manoj for a blockbuster, and despite his role being appreciated by the masses, the filmmaker never worked with him again.

The director who refused to work with Manoj was...

Yash Chopra, the late filmmaker directed Manoj in his romantic drama, Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta's Veer-Zaara. In the 2004 film, Manoj plays the role of Zaara's (Preity) fiancee, Razaa Shirazi. Despite giving a memorable performance, Yash told Manoj, that he won't be able to work with him.

Why Yash Chopra didn't want to work with Manoj Bajpayee after Veer-Zaara

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Manoj recalled Yash's honest words and said that the late filmmaker didn't give him any false hopes. "He (Yash) didn't make a promise but said that he doesn't make films of my kind. He doesn't make films for people like me, so how could he promise me anything? And I found that very honest. He didn't want to give me false hope. At the same time, he had a lot of respect for me as an actor."

Manoj further added that Yash really liked his work and also told him that 'As long as Veer Zaara exists, my praise will continue'. Manoj acknowledged it as truth. "Wherever I go, people talk about it," Manoj said.

In another interview with Humans of Bombay, Manoj said that Yash clearly told him that he doesn't make films for people like him, "I don't make films for an actor like you, so I don't think I would have anything else in the future, but this is very good and it will be great if you agree to do it." On the work front, Manoj's action drama Bhaiyya Ji will release in cinemas on May 24.

