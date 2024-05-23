Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Crew OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's hit heist comedy

SRH vs RR IPL 2024, Qualifier 2 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Delhi: Lady Shri Ram, Venkateswara College, IP, Lady Irwin College receive bomb threat

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she was caught for sneaking a boy out of her room by dad Boney Kapoor: 'That's when he...'

Maharashtra: Six dead, 48 injured in chemical factory blast in Thane

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

SRH vs RR IPL 2024, Qualifier 2 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she was caught for sneaking a boy out of her room by dad Boney Kapoor: 'That's when he...'

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to witness more high temperatures, check latest IMD forecast here

Benefits of playing badminton

World Cup winners to coach Team India

8 benefits of eating eggs for breakfast

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she was caught for sneaking a boy out of her room by dad Boney Kapoor: 'That's when he...'

Shreyas Talpade reveals Kartam Bhugtam is inspired from life of Soham Shah's cousin: 'For 10 years...'| Exclusive

Shah Rukh Khan's manager shares major update on his health, thanks fans for their prayers

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she was caught for sneaking a boy out of her room by dad Boney Kapoor: 'That's when he...'

Janhvi Kapoor recalled an interesting memory when her father, Boney Kapoor, caught her sneaking a boy out of her room.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 23, 2024, 06:13 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Janhvi Kapoor with Boney Kapoor
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Janhvi Kapoor, who's busy promoting her upcoming film Mr & Mrs Mahi, revealed an interesting anecdote when her father caught her sneaking a boy out of her room from their apartment. Janhvi promoted her film with Mashable India, and while driving from her old house in Mumbai, she revealed that while she was trying to be sneaky, her father saw it happen on the CCTV, and then he put a grill outside the window.  

For the unversed, the house Janhvi mentioned was actually the first property bought by her late mother Sridevi in Mumbai. Recalling the incident, Janhvi said, "I snuck someone in once and I didn’t want to let them out the front door so I asked them to jump. My car was there. It was a tall car, it was a Lexus. So I just said jump onto the car and just roll over. He did. And Dad saw it on the CCTV camera anyway. And he was like ‘What are you doing?’ That’s when he put this grill outside my room so no one could jump in and out.” The Dhadak actress did not reveal the name of the boy.

Janhvi also recalled that when her father was trying to woo Sridevi, even he did something similar. She narrated, "You know Dad’s jumped out of a hotel window once when he was visiting Mom. He jumped out the window and she started laughing. He said ‘That’s when I knew ‘pat gayi'." 

Janhvi further said that every night after 10 pm, her father reminisces about the old days. Calling it his “favourite thing to do", she added, "Every night, after 10 pm, when music channels start playing old songs, Papa looks at me and says… ‘you know, your mom and me…’ It is like his favourite thing to do." Janhvi and Rajkummar Rao's film Mr & Mrs Mahi will release in cinemas on May 31.

Read: Mr & Mrs Mahi trailer: Failed cricketer Rajkummar Rao coaches Janhvi Kapoor to play for Team India, MSD fans approve

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani to host Anant-Radhika's second pre-wedding function on cruise ship, attendees include..

Meet Royal family of Baroda, lives in Rs 24000 crore home, four times the size of Buckingham Palace, has assets worth..

Meet actor who worked with SRK, Salman, Sushmita, gave many flop films, quit acting, married granddaughter of CM..

The Post-Raisi Era: Prospects and perils for India's engagement with Iran

ProDentim Reviews (Real Consumer Reports) Should You Try This Probiotic Oral Health Supplement?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement