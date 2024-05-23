Janhvi Kapoor reveals she was caught for sneaking a boy out of her room by dad Boney Kapoor: 'That's when he...'

Janhvi Kapoor recalled an interesting memory when her father, Boney Kapoor, caught her sneaking a boy out of her room.

Janhvi Kapoor, who's busy promoting her upcoming film Mr & Mrs Mahi, revealed an interesting anecdote when her father caught her sneaking a boy out of her room from their apartment. Janhvi promoted her film with Mashable India, and while driving from her old house in Mumbai, she revealed that while she was trying to be sneaky, her father saw it happen on the CCTV, and then he put a grill outside the window.

For the unversed, the house Janhvi mentioned was actually the first property bought by her late mother Sridevi in Mumbai. Recalling the incident, Janhvi said, "I snuck someone in once and I didn’t want to let them out the front door so I asked them to jump. My car was there. It was a tall car, it was a Lexus. So I just said jump onto the car and just roll over. He did. And Dad saw it on the CCTV camera anyway. And he was like ‘What are you doing?’ That’s when he put this grill outside my room so no one could jump in and out.” The Dhadak actress did not reveal the name of the boy.

Janhvi also recalled that when her father was trying to woo Sridevi, even he did something similar. She narrated, "You know Dad’s jumped out of a hotel window once when he was visiting Mom. He jumped out the window and she started laughing. He said ‘That’s when I knew ‘pat gayi'."

Janhvi further said that every night after 10 pm, her father reminisces about the old days. Calling it his “favourite thing to do", she added, "Every night, after 10 pm, when music channels start playing old songs, Papa looks at me and says… ‘you know, your mom and me…’ It is like his favourite thing to do." Janhvi and Rajkummar Rao's film Mr & Mrs Mahi will release in cinemas on May 31.

