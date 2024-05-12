Twitter
Mr & Mrs Mahi trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor's sports drama is about love, relationships and unfulfilled dreams

The fresh pairing of Rajkumar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, and the blend of cricket with melodrama, makes Mr & Mrs Mahi surprisingly interesting.

Simran Singh

Updated : May 12, 2024, 05:05 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

The trailer of Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's Mr & Mrs Mahi is here and it promises to be an emotional rollercoaster ride. Two days after Srikanth's release, the makers dropped the theatrical trailer of sports drama Mr & Mrs Mahi. The film revolves around two distinctive persons, Mahendra (Rao) and Mahima (Kapoor), coming together and forming a partnership for life. However, their imperfectly perfect partnership has to fight against all odds and discover the power behind their dreams. 

In the film, Mahendra gets a chance to revive his dream of serving in cricket and decides to coach his wife Mahima to play for India. The trailer is 2.53 minutes long, but it gives you several moments that leave you impressed. The trailer beautifully offers a mesmerising glimpse into a narrative brimming with dreams, aspirations and an imperfectly perfect love story of Mahendra and Mahima that can surely impress the audiences. Following yesterday’s captivating poster launch, the first glimpse of the trailer was released on Star Sports, inviting its viewers to witness the magic first-hand. 


As soon as the trailer of the film was dropped online several netizens shared their positive response. A netizen wrote, "Wow the trailer is so good and Janhvi is looking so gorgeous Rajkumar acting is on point as always. Finally, Dharma is bringing that film." Another netizen wrote, "My god.. in tears watching this.. can't wait for the release day.. sure it will be a blockbuster.. good luck Janhvi.. Sridevi will be proud of you." One of the netizens wrote, "This looks impressive! Hope the final product will not be disappointing. And by the way, Rajkumar & Jhanvi looking good together, unexpectedly." One of Rajkummar's fans wrote, "This film has so many emotions. Janhvi Kapoor has poured her heart and Rajkummar looks so good. Theatres will rock this year." Mr & Mrs Mahi will be released in the cinemas on May 31st, 2024.

Read: Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
