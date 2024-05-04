Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shreyas Talpade wonders if his heart attack was due to Covid vaccine: 'We don’t know what we have taken inside...'

Meet man who left high-paying job in US to start business in India, built Rs 150 crore company, he is….

Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli's RCB in her first public appearance after son Akaay's birth, photos go viral

IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli help Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeat Gujarat Titans by 4 wickets

Viewers spot major inaccuracies in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: 'Netflix thought it was India's answer to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shreyas Talpade wonders if his heart attack was due to Covid vaccine: 'We don’t know what we have taken inside...'

Meet man who left high-paying job in US to start business in India, built Rs 150 crore company, he is….

LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: LSG eye victory over in-form KKR to regain momentum leading into playoffs

8 protein-rich egg dishes to start your day 

Why is there no lighting in Taj Mahal?

Highest opening day collection of Hindi films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MP Rahul Gandhi Reacts To Questions Over Contesting From Raebareli

Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder: Canada Police Arrests Three Suspects In Killing Of Khalistani Leader

Amit Shah Fake Video Case: Congress Leader In 3-Day Custody, Party Protests

Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli's RCB in her first public appearance after son Akaay's birth, photos go viral

Viewers spot major inaccuracies in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: 'Netflix thought it was India's answer to...'

The Boys season 4 trailer: Butcher finds deadly virus to kill Homelander's superheroes, show to premiere on...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who left high-paying job in US to start business in India, built Rs 150 crore company, he is….

In 2002, Abhijit Zaveri founded Career Mosaic, which is based in Gujarat. The company aims to provide genuine, transparent advice to students looking for higher studies abroad.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : May 04, 2024, 11:33 PM IST

article-main
Image courtesy: Career Mosaic
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Leaving a lucrative job in a US company is a tough decision for many Indians. The comfort, stability, and financial security offered by these positions are often hard to match. However, some people are driven by a higher purpose and a desire to contribute to their country. Abhijit Zaveri, founder of Career Mosaic story is also similar.

Zaveri had a successful career and a high-paying job at Integrated Systems Management in the United States. After thriving in high-paying roles overseas, he made a bold choice to quit his job and achieve something even bigger in India.

In 2002, Abhijit Zaveri founded Career Mosaic, which is based in Gujarat. The company aims to provide genuine, transparent advice to students looking for higher studies abroad.

However, when Zaveri embarked on this entrepreneurial journey, it was marked with several challenges. He faced problems with administrative hurdles, particularly visa requirements in India and later also during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, his resilient spirit and commitment to his goal accepted all challenges and moved further.

Today, the company works with leading Universities that are looking at market entry, expansion, and diversification of their international student body from South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

According to a Times Now report, the company touched a remarkable turnover of Rs 150 crore in the financial year 2022/2023.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meryl Streep to receive honorary Palme d'or at Cannes 2024, says it is 'humbling and thrilling in equal part'

Made in Rs 12 lakh, this Bollywood film used donations of farmers as funds, was a huge hit, boosted Rs 52000 crore brand

Centre imposes 40% export duty on onion effective from today

Meet actor banned by entire Bollywood, was sent to jail for years, fought cancer, earned Rs 3000 crore on comeback

Varuthini Ekadashi 2024: Know date, timings, rituals and significance

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement