Meet man who left high-paying job in US to start business in India, built Rs 150 crore company, he is….

In 2002, Abhijit Zaveri founded Career Mosaic, which is based in Gujarat. The company aims to provide genuine, transparent advice to students looking for higher studies abroad.

Leaving a lucrative job in a US company is a tough decision for many Indians. The comfort, stability, and financial security offered by these positions are often hard to match. However, some people are driven by a higher purpose and a desire to contribute to their country. Abhijit Zaveri, founder of Career Mosaic story is also similar.

Zaveri had a successful career and a high-paying job at Integrated Systems Management in the United States. After thriving in high-paying roles overseas, he made a bold choice to quit his job and achieve something even bigger in India.

However, when Zaveri embarked on this entrepreneurial journey, it was marked with several challenges. He faced problems with administrative hurdles, particularly visa requirements in India and later also during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, his resilient spirit and commitment to his goal accepted all challenges and moved further.

Today, the company works with leading Universities that are looking at market entry, expansion, and diversification of their international student body from South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

According to a Times Now report, the company touched a remarkable turnover of Rs 150 crore in the financial year 2022/2023.

