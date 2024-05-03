Twitter
Cricket

RCB vs GT IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 52 to be played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : May 03, 2024, 08:47 PM IST

The next IPL 2024 match features Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Gujarat Titans at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST. Gujarat Titans, with 4 wins in 10 matches, rank 8th, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru are at the bottom with 3 wins in 10 games. Their head-to-head record stands at 2 wins each in 4 encounters, promising an exciting match ahead.

Live streaming details

When will the RCB vs GT, IPL 2024 match be played?

The RCB vs GT will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Saturday, May 04, 2024 at 7:30pm IST.

Where to watch the RCB vs GT, IPL 2024 match on TV?

In India, the RCB vs GT match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels.

Where to watch the RCB vs GT match online in India?

The live streaming of the RCB vs GT match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Pitch report

Bengaluru's wicket is expected to be batting friendly as the pitch offers true bounce. However, some seam movement is expected during the powerplay in the first innings. 

Weather report

In the evening, Bengaluru will experience a temperature of about 27°C with humidity around 34%. Although there will be some clouds, there is no expected rainfall.

Predicted playing XI

RCB - Faf du Plessis (c), Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Yash Dayal.

GT - Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk)David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier.

