Meet engineer-turned-actor, who quit high-paying job for acting, struggled to get Rs 200; became superstar, now earns…

There are many Indian actors, who quit their high-paying jobs to pursue their passion for acting. One such actor, who has now became a superstar, was once an engineer. However, he left his high-paying IT job for his passion.

The star we are talking about was once embarrassed to take money from his family but has now given several memorable movies and is one of the highest-paid actors in the Malayalam film industry. He is none other than Tovino Thomas.

Tovino Thomas was born in Irinjalakuda, Thrissur as the younger son of Adv. Ellikkal Thomas and Sheela Thomas. He completed his bachelor's in electronics and communication engineering from Tamil Nadu College of Engineering, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, and later worked as a software engineer in Cognizant Technologies.

The actor revealed in an interview that he was given only one year to make his luck in films. He told Etimes, “I was passionate about films, but was scared to tell my parents. Soon after my engineering, I got a job and was earning well.”

He added, “But I wanted to chase my dreams and get into movies. I did not have any friends or contacts in the film industry, but I wanted to give it a try. My parents were not supportive initially. They had just given me one year's time to try my luck in films. So I quit my job to get into films as quickly as possible.”

The actor further revealed how he had no income after leaving his job and was dependent on his brother but couldn’t rely on him for long. He started working as an assistant director.

He made his grand debut with Prabhuvinte Makkal, however, even after that he was ‘dead broke’ and continued his work as an assistant director.

He revealed in an interview with Film Companion, “I was working on Koothara, and we ADs were dead broke then. We would be given a small travel allowance when we reached the sets. That was the main source of income, and if I took a bus to the sets, I would even lose that amount.”

He added, “We used to eat with this TA amount. One day, while working on the Koothara dub, I and another AD did not have any money. Ashiq was finishing the final dub of Gangster. It was around the time he got married, and both of us saw him then. We were wondering what we would do for dinner, and Onais said, ‘These guys just donated Rs 10 lakh to charity for their wedding. How about we borrow Rs 200 from them?”

The actor, however, has now become a superstar in the Malayalam film industry. He has given several hits like 2018, Minnal Murali, Virus, ABCD, Godha, Lucifer, and more. The actor has now become one of the highest-paid stars in the Malayalam film industry and reportedly earns Rs 4 crore per film.

