Tovino Thomas slams The Kerala Story makers for 'giving misinformation': 'I want people to stop believing blindly'

Tovino Thomas has been garnering huge acclaim for his sincere performance in the recent film 2018, based on the Kerala floods that wreaked havoc in the South Indian state in the same year. The Malayalam disaster drama film is being compared with the Hindi political drama The Kerala Story. Both films were released in the theatres on the same day, i.e. May 5.

2018 has been dubbed as 'the real Kerala Story' on social media, as people from the state are claiming that the Hindi film shows Kerala in a negative light. The Kerala Story has been mired in controversies over its claim that 32,000 Hindu women in Kerala were forcibly converted by ISIS in recent years.

Now, in a recent interview, Tovino Thomas expressed his thoughts on the whole controversy. Talking to indianexpress.com, the actor said, "See, I haven’t watched The Kerala Story yet and I haven’t spoken to anyone who has watched the movie. I saw the trailer. Its description said '32,000 women' and then the makers themselves changed it from 32000 to 3. What does that mean? As far as I know, there are 35 million people in Kerala and with these three incidents nobody can generalise it. This might have happened. I don’t personally know it but I have read it in the news. I’ll not deny the fact that this happened. But three out of 35 million — cannot be generalised and giving misinformation is very bad."

The actor even sternly questioned the makers over their claims and further added, "32000, later they changed it, but in the first place why did they mention 32000? We all know that 32000 was a fake figure, now it has been changed to three. What does that mean? I don’t want to state anything but people will understand. I want people to stop believing blindly. Whatever it is, we all are human beings. We all have the same brain capacity, so stop believing anything blindly. Even if I say something, don’t believe it blindly. Think! You have a brain so think and decide. It is 2023, we are supposed to stop believing blindly and start thinking, rationalising. Don’t let anybody feed misinformation to you."

Talking about 2018, the Jude Anthany Joseph directorial has received excellent reviews from audiences and critics. Apart from Tovino Thomas, the film stars an ensemble of Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan, Narain, Lal, Indrans, Aju Varghese, Tanvi Ram, Sshivada, and Gauthami Nair.



