Meet man who failed 20 times, then built Rs 500 crore company with just Rs 10000, he is from...

Despite failing several times, some people keep trying and eventually become successful. This was also the case in the story of Vikas D Nahar, who failed 20 times before successfully launching his company, Happilo. It is now a leading D2C brand in dried fruits, nuts and healthy snacks. Nahar says 'running a startup is not a sprint, but a marathon'.

Nahar was also featured in the popular reality TV show Shark Tank India as a guest judge in March 2023. He was born into a family of farmers in Karnataka. His family formerly used to farm coffee and black pepper. The seeds of entrepreneurship were sown in childhood as he grew up observing his father and brother run their own show from scratch. His company has now been worth around Rs 500 crore.

Nahar holds an MBA from Symbiosis International University (2008 - 2010). After completing his studies, he spent a few years in family businesses. Subsequently, he launched Happilo in 2016. The company's first product ‘Trail mix’ was an instant hit.

In 2005, he graduated from Bangalore University with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Application. He then started working for the Jain Group as a senior import manager. After working there for some time, Nahar resigned to pursue an MBA at Symbiosis International University. Later, he became a managing director at Satvikk Specialty Foods. He got a lot of experience working for the company.

Over the years, he started almost 20 new ventures but failed. But in 2016, he started his venture Happilo. In an interview, he revealed that he used just Rs 10,000 to launch the business. In the beginning, there were just two employees in the business.

