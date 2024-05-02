Makarand Deshpande says his scenes were cut in SS Rajamouli’s RRR: ‘It became difficult for…’

Makarand Deshpande reveals why her scenes in SS Rajamouli's RRR were cut.

Makarand Deshpande, who is currently garnering praise for his roles in Razakar: The Hyderabad Genocide and Monkey Man, was also a part of SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR. However, the actor recently revealed in an interview that his scenes from the movie got cut.

In an interview with Lallantop Cinema, Makarand Deshpande revealed why his scenes from RRR were cut and said, "It was such a mammoth film that its schedules were affected by many things; such as COVID and rain. So, it became difficult. Initially, I had a terrific time shooting for the film. But then, because the schedule was stretched a lot, it started becoming difficult for me. I lost out on some scenes also because of the dates, otherwise the presence would have been better. But an actor can only do his bit, what gets edited, you can’t really do anything."

Makarand further recalled the reaction of Ram Charan, when he first met him on the set of RRR and said, "Their reaction was unbelievable. They kept looking at me because I had cut my hair! It was for some role, so my hair was short and there was no moustache! Ram Charan had come, he said, ‘I have seen Satya, and I am a huge fan of yours. They told me you were coming, so I came to meet you.’ It was very sweet of him.”

Meanwhile, Makarand Deshpande is seen in a pivotal role in Dev Patel's directorial debut Monkey Man. The film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and others in key roles and though it has already been released worldwide, the film is yet to be released in India. Talking about the delayed release of the film, Makarand Deshpande speculated elections to be the reason and assured that there is nothing objectionable in the film for its release to be canceLled in India.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.