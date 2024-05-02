Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Makarand Deshpande says his scenes were cut in SS Rajamouli’s RRR: ‘It became difficult for…’

'They don't want immigrants': US Pres Biden blames China, Japan's economic woes on 'xenophobia', says this about India

Colombia to break diplomatic ties with Israel, citing genocide accusations

Viral video: Man's 'peek-a-boo' moment with tiger sends shockwaves online, watch

Gautam Adani’s Ambuja Cements reports record profit, got Rs 47380000000 for…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Makarand Deshpande says his scenes were cut in SS Rajamouli’s RRR: ‘It became difficult for…’

'They don't want immigrants': US Pres Biden blames China, Japan's economic woes on 'xenophobia', says this about India

Viral video: Man's 'peek-a-boo' moment with tiger sends shockwaves online, watch

Mesmerising images of Horsehead Nebula captured by NASA

Diabetes diet: 9 high-fibre foods to prevent blood sugar spike

Country where only Muslim get citizenship

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Goldy Brar Death: Sidhu Moosewala Murder Mastermind, Gangster Goldy Brar Shot Dead In US: Reports

AstraZeneca Reaffirms Safety Of Covishield, Vaxzevria Vaccines Amid Blood Clot Concerns

Who Is Tarun Ghulati, The London Mayoral Candidate Challenging Sadiq Khan?

Makarand Deshpande says his scenes were cut in SS Rajamouli’s RRR: ‘It became difficult for…’

Meet superstar’s sister, who debuted at 57, worked with SRK, Akshay, Ajay Devgn; her films earned over Rs 1600 crore

Not Fawad Khan, but this TV star was considered for Sonam Kapoor's Khoobsurat, he rejected film because...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Makarand Deshpande says his scenes were cut in SS Rajamouli’s RRR: ‘It became difficult for…’

Makarand Deshpande reveals why her scenes in SS Rajamouli's RRR were cut.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 02, 2024, 08:32 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Makarand Deshpande on his scenes being cut in RRR
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Makarand Deshpande, who is currently garnering praise for his roles in Razakar: The Hyderabad Genocide and Monkey Man, was also a part of SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR. However, the actor recently revealed in an interview that his scenes from the movie got cut. 

In an interview with Lallantop Cinema, Makarand Deshpande revealed why his scenes from RRR were cut and said, "It was such a mammoth film that its schedules were affected by many things; such as COVID and rain. So, it became difficult. Initially, I had a terrific time shooting for the film. But then, because the schedule was stretched a lot, it started becoming difficult for me. I lost out on some scenes also because of the dates, otherwise the presence would have been better. But an actor can only do his bit, what gets edited, you can’t really do anything." 

Makarand further recalled the reaction of Ram Charan, when he first met him on the set of RRR and said, "Their reaction was unbelievable. They kept looking at me because I had cut my hair! It was for some role, so my hair was short and there was no moustache! Ram Charan had come, he said, ‘I have seen Satya, and I am a huge fan of yours. They told me you were coming, so I came to meet you.’ It was very sweet of him.”

Meanwhile, Makarand Deshpande is seen in a pivotal role in Dev Patel's directorial debut Monkey Man. The film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and others in key roles and though it has already been released worldwide, the film is yet to be released in India. Talking about the delayed release of the film, Makarand Deshpande speculated elections to be the reason and assured that there is nothing objectionable in the film for its release to be canceLled in India. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Science says this actress is most beautiful woman in the world; not Aishwarya, Deepika, Zendaya, Priyanka, Beyonce

Shweta Tiwari dated TV star 10 years younger to her? Actor breaks silence, reveals...

Add Me to Search: Create a people card on Google Search

Meet man who led Mukesh Ambani's Rs 20607 crore company for 10 years, now resigned as...

Indian Army and Punit Balan Group collaborate to develop India's first constitution park

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement