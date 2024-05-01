Makarand Deshpande reveals reason behind Monkey Man’s delayed India release: ‘I feel because of…’

Makarand Deshpande says there is nothing objectionable in Monkey Man for its India release to be cancelled.

Makarand Deshpande recently impressed everyone with his role as Nizam in Razakar: The Hyderabad Geneocide and is also impressing everyone with his performance in Monkey Man, which has released worldwide, however, not in India. Talking about Monkey Man's dealyed release in India, the actor speculated elections to be the reason.

In an interview with Lallantop Cinema, Makarand Deshpande was asked about the Monkey Man's delayed release in India, and he said, “Kabhi bhi release ho sakti hai, film mein aise kuch hai nahi ke release rok dein (The movie doesn’t have anything in it that could cancel its release, it can be released any time). I feel because of the elections everything is stopped. What I’d heard from the producer is that they were in talks, and it was supposed to be released, but… The film should be released. But according to me, this film is going to pass the test of time; there are some films like Satya, and this is one of them.”

Makarand Deshpande further revealed that the film was produced in Thailand during the pandemic because of the lockdown in India and he wanted to opt out but Dev Patel was not ready to take no as an answer. He further called Dev a focused director who was learning on the job; “He knew what he wanted, but he also didn’t know."

Monkey Man marks Dev Patek's directorial debut and is set in Mumbai. The film features several references to Lord Hanuman, who inspires the protagonist to take up his alter ego. Apart from Dev, the film also stars Sharlto Copley but has all other Indians in the cast. Some of the more prominent cast members include Sobhita Dhulipala and Sikander Kher apart from Makrand Deshpande. Made in a budget of $10-million (Rs 83-crore), the film released on April 5 and has since grossed $32 million (Rs 270 crore).

