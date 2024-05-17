Meet star, who wanted to be IAS officer, was insulted by director on set; now is one of India’s highest-paid actresses

This actress, who became a star with her debut show, once wanted to be an IAS officer.

Many actresses like Preity Zinta, Pratibha Ranta, and others, who came from a small town with dreams, later became stars. Another such actress, who came from a small town, defied all odds, and rejections to become one of India's highest-paid actresses.

The actress we are talking about has impressed audiences with her performances and has worked in some of the hit, longest-running television shows. She now leads a luxurious life and recently became a mother to twins. She is none other than Rubina Dilaik.

Rubina Dilaik was born in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. She is a graduate with a degree in English Literature with minors in Political Science and once aspired to be an IAS officer. However, the actress left her UPSC dreams to become a beauty queen. She won two local beauty pageants and was crowned Miss Shimla in 2006. The actress then ventured into acting and left her home in Shimla to move to Mumbai.

When she got her first-ever break, the actress was insulted by the director on the sets. She revealed in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, "I remember my first day, first director and I took 17 retakes for a scene. After hurling two-three abusive words at me, my director said, "yeh seb ki peti kahan se le aaye, vapas bhejo isko (From where did you bring this crate of apples, send her back)." The actress further recalled how she was being offered only negative roles, because the producer said she had a harsh face.

However, none of these could stop her from becoming a household name. She started her acting career from Chotti Bahu wherein she played the role of Radhika Shastri and with this, the actress established her place in the television industry. From 2013 to 2014, she portrayed the role of Sita in Life OK's mythological show Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Jeannie in SAB TV's Jeannie Aur Juju.

However, Rubina Dilaik's potrayal of Soumya Singh in Colors TV's Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki opposite Vivian Dsena, made the actress a star. It was one of the longest-running serials and one of TRP toppers. She then participated in Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss 14, and won the title after which she made her Hindi film debut with Ardh in 2022 alongside Rajpal Yadav and Hiten Tejwani.

The actress, who is married to television actor Abhinav Shukla, embraced parenthood recently and became a mother to twin girls. The actress has thus been away from television but is quite active on social media. She is one of the richest Indian television actresses who reportedly has a net worth of Rs 32 crore.

