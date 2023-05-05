2018 Twitter review: Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban's Malayalam disaster film is 'the real Kerala story', say netizens

2018/Twitter

2018, the Malayalam-language disaster film based on the 2018 Kerala floods has been released in the theatres this Friday, May 5. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the film stars an ensemble cast of Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan, Narain, Lal, Indrans, Aju Varghese, Tanvi Ram, Sshivada, and Gauthami Nair.

2018 has been receiving excellent reviews from audiences and critics, who are comparing it with the Bollywood film The Kerala Story, which has also hit theatres this week. The Adah Sharma-starrer tells the story of three girls from Kerala who are brainwashed and converted to Islam by ISIS.

However, the makers have claimed that this has been the fate of more than 32,000 women in the state and thus, the Hindi film has been facing opposition from the Kerala citizens and various political parties. The moviegoers are calling the Malayalam film 2018 'the real Kerala story' while sharing their reviews on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.

One user tweeted, "#2018, Jude Anthany Joseph, only one word to say, Spectacular! you don't have to do anything more, this is cinema giving you back for all that you have given, and this movie is a tribute. This is the Kerala story!". "#2018 is the real Story of Kerala, how people came together", read another tweet.

Another netizen wrote, "#TheRealKeralaStory What timing for this movie to be released, when some people try to divide people by cooked-up facts and stories for whatever political f**k-up, this movie shows the unity and brotherhood which actually helps a lot in 2018 floods #2018Movie #KeralaStory." "Watched The Real Kerala Story, 2018, Thank you Jude, This is my Kerala, Proud to be a Keralian", read another tweet.

Don't Miss It In Theatres pic.twitter.com/xMjoM1G5RA — (@itsGokulVfc) May 5, 2023

When some people try to divide people by cooked up facts and stories for what ever political fuckup , this movie shows the unity and brotherhood which actually helps alot in 2018 floods#2018Movie #KeralaStory pic.twitter.com/AiWlBdPfuu — Jithin Krishna (@psychoPAYYAN) May 5, 2023

#2018,Judeanthanyjoseph ,only one word to say.... Spectacularyou don't have to do anything more...@venukunnappilly @iamantojoseph anna cinema never leave you behind..this is cinema giving you back for all that you have given,..this movie is a tribute This is the Kerala story pic.twitter.com/9hjwZYhsZF — cv sarathi (@cvsarathi) May 5, 2023

Brilliant movie. It was as great flood that submerged Kerala in 2018 came back for a moment and stood in front. Everything was great,except for the fact that a lot of deserving people were underpaid much. Keralite feels proud that we faced this together. #2018Movie #KeralaStory — Munash Muhammed Ali (@MunashM7) May 5, 2023

#2018 is the real Story of Kerala, how people came together. pic.twitter.com/1sJR46igBU — Doc (@docblu4change) May 5, 2023

Proud to be a Keralian pic.twitter.com/82BiQrmEve — N N Shamil (Blue tick) (@NNShamil) May 5, 2023

For the unversed, around 480 people died and 15 went missing in the 2018 Kerala floods. It was described as the worst flood in the state after the Great Flood of '99, which happened in 1924, or the year 1099 ME in the Malayalam Calendar, and hence the name.



