Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

2018 Twitter review: Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban's Malayalam disaster film is 'the real Kerala story', say netizens

Moviegoers are comparing the Malayalam film 2018, based on the Kerala floods in the same year, with the Bollywood film The Kerala Story. Both movies have been released in theatres this week on May 5.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 07:43 PM IST

2018 Twitter review: Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban's Malayalam disaster film is 'the real Kerala story', say netizens
2018/Twitter

2018, the Malayalam-language disaster film based on the 2018 Kerala floods has been released in the theatres this Friday, May 5. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the film stars an ensemble cast of  Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan, Narain, Lal, Indrans, Aju Varghese, Tanvi Ram, Sshivada, and Gauthami Nair.

2018 has been receiving excellent reviews from audiences and critics, who are comparing it with the Bollywood film The Kerala Story, which has also hit theatres this week. The Adah Sharma-starrer tells the story of three girls from Kerala who are brainwashed and converted to Islam by ISIS. 

However, the makers have claimed that this has been the fate of more than 32,000 women in the state and thus, the Hindi film has been facing opposition from the Kerala citizens and various political parties. The moviegoers are calling the Malayalam film 2018 'the real Kerala story' while sharing their reviews on the micro-blogging platform Twitter. 

One user tweeted, "#2018, Jude Anthany Joseph, only one word to say, Spectacular! you don't have to do anything more, this is cinema giving you back for all that you have given, and this movie is a tribute. This is the Kerala story!". "#2018 is the real Story of Kerala, how people came together", read another tweet.

Another netizen wrote, "#TheRealKeralaStory What timing for this movie to be released, when some people try to divide people by cooked-up facts and stories for whatever political f**k-up, this movie shows the unity and brotherhood which actually helps a lot in 2018 floods #2018Movie #KeralaStory." "Watched The Real Kerala Story, 2018, Thank you Jude, This is my Kerala, Proud to be a Keralian", read another tweet.

For the unversed, around 480 people died and 15 went missing in the 2018 Kerala floods. It was described as the worst flood in the state after the Great Flood of '99, which happened in 1924, or the year 1099 ME in the Malayalam Calendar, and hence the name.

READ | The Kerala Story Twitter review: Adah Sharma, Sudipto Sen's controversial film divides moviegoers

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, MM Keeravani, others attend Ram Charan's star-studded birthday bash
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor raise style quotient at Jio Studios' event
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
Meet Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story star who quit studies after school, has net worth of over Rs 10 crore now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
KCET 2023 admit card releasing today at kea.kar.nic.in, know how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.