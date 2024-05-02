Pakistani groom gifts framed picture of former PM Imran Khan to bride, her reaction is now a viral video

A Pakistani groom's decision to gift his bride a framed portrait of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on their wedding day has gone viral, with social media users expressing a range of reactions.

In a wedding ceremony that has captured the attention of netizens worldwide, a Pakistani groom opted for a unique gift for his bride, eschewing the conventional extravagance for a framed portrait of Pakistan's former prime minister, Imran Khan. The heartwarming video of the bride unwrapping the unexpected present has swiftly gone viral, eliciting a myriad of responses across social media platforms.

Becoming a common occurrence now. How long before they put a ban on this? pic.twitter.com/c0BJHjTdkQ — Mahvish- (@halfbakedtruths) April 30, 2024

The footage commences with the groom, adorned in traditional attire, presenting a neatly wrapped package to his bride. As she begins to unveil the contents, her initial bemusement quickly transforms into infectious laughter, hinting at the surprise concealed within. Upon revealing the framed image of Imran Khan, the couple proudly exhibits the unconventional gift to their assembled guests, radiating joy as they pose for photographs with the cherished memento.

Social media channels have been abuzz with reactions to the gesture, with many interpreting it as a poignant display of support for the revered leader. "The number of people triggered by this post. Ever heard of live and let live?" remarked one user on X, highlighting the diverse range of opinions ignited by the unconventional wedding gift.

Another commenter seized the opportunity to contrast the gesture with prevailing political realities, stating, "Which of the reptiles from our gold-plated Crime Syndicate can ever claim to even have his/her picture pasted on the back of a garbage truck let alone be honored with such affection on one's wedding day."

Amidst the varied responses, some observers perceived the gesture as a subtle form of protest against the incarceration of the esteemed leader, expressing hope that such acts of solidarity could contribute to his eventual release. "Honestly how long before people step out in big numbers to have him out. This stuff is all good but isn’t really helping much," lamented an X user, reflecting on the broader implications of the unconventional wedding gift.

Others adopted a more lighthearted perspective, interpreting the gesture as a testament to the couple's admiration for Imran Khan. "Link with Imran Khan isn't a political affiliation, it's a love story!" quipped another user, emphasizing the romantic undertones of the unorthodox present.

With nearly 700,000 views and over 2,000 likes on the microblogging site X, the viral video has sparked a spirited debate online, with many users noting the emergence of similar trends at Pakistani weddings.