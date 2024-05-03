Twitter
Varuthini Ekadashi 2024: Know date, timings, rituals and significance

Varuthini Ekadashi 2024: Know date, timings, rituals and significance

Varuthini Ekadashi 2024: Know date, timings, rituals and significance

Varuthini Ekadashi, a sacred festival dedicated to Lord Vishnu and his fifth avatar, Vamana, is observed with deep reverence and traditional rituals.

Shweta Singh

Updated : May 03, 2024, 11:54 PM IST

    Varuthini Ekadashi, a highly auspicious occasion, falls on Saturday, May 4, 2024, marking the singular Ekadashi in May this year. Devotees observe this sacred day to honor Lord Vishnu, seeking blessings, spiritual elevation, and protection from negative influences. Let's delve into the date, timings, rituals, and significance of Varuthini Ekadashi 2024.

    Varuthini Ekadashi Date and Time

    Varuthini Ekadashi in 2024 falls on Saturday, May 4. The Ekadashi Tithi begins at 11:24 PM on May 3 and concludes at 08:38 PM on May 4. The Parana, or breaking the fast, is observed from 05:37 AM to 08:17 AM on May 5, 2024. Dwadashi, the day after Ekadashi, ends at 05:41 PM on May 5, 2024.

    Varuthini Ekadashi Rituals, Puja Vidhi

    Varuthini Ekadashi, a sacred festival dedicated to Lord Vishnu and his fifth avatar, Vamana, is observed with deep reverence and traditional rituals. The day begins with devotees taking an early purifying bath and arranging a special puja space for Lord Vishnu. Adorned with fragrant flowers, sandalwood paste, and incense, the deity is worshipped with heartfelt prayers and the chanting of mantras, seeking divine blessings. Fasting is a central practice during this festival, with some devotees abstaining from water as well, emphasizing the importance of purity of mind and body. Respect for the occasion is displayed through the abstention from non-vegetarian food. Throughout the day, devotees engage in reciting sacred hymns and scriptures, creating an atmosphere imbued with spiritual fervor. Additionally, the spirit of generosity shines as devotees participate in acts of charity, donating food and clothing to those in need, underscoring the festival's significance in promoting social welfare.

    Varuthini Ekadashi Mantras

    DOn Varuthini Ekadashi, devotees can chant specific mantras to seek Lord Vishnu's blessings. "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya" salutes the Supreme Lord, while reciting the "Vishnu Sahasranama" of 1008 names invokes auspiciousness. "Om Shrim Maha Lakshmiyai Namah" reveres Goddess Lakshmi. These mantras, recited with devotion, deepen spiritual connections and invite divine grace.

    Varuthini Ekadashi Significance

    Varuthini Ekadashi serves as a spiritual reset for Hindus, akin to a spring cleaning of the soul. Fasting and prayer to Lord Vishnu symbolize a quest for renewal and purification, seeking a fresh beginning. It's a moment to cleanse the mind of worries, seek divine blessings, and rediscover inner tranquility.

     

     

     

