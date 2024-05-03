Twitter
Hollywood

Meryl Streep to receive honorary Palme d'or at Cannes 2024, says it is 'humbling and thrilling in equal part'

Meryl Streep will be honoured with the special Palme d'Or at the opening ceremony of Cannes Film Festival 2024 on May 14.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 03, 2024, 11:28 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

    Meryl Streep will be honored with a special Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival's opening ceremony on May 14, organisers announced on Thursday. The Hollywood icon, who won the Best Actress prize at Cannes in 1989, will join the kickoff of the 77th edition at the Grand Theatre Lumiere.

    "I am immeasurably honored to receive the news of this prestigious award. To win a prize at Cannes, for the international community of artists, has always represented the highest achievement in the art of filmmaking. To stand in the shadow of those who have previously been honored is humbling and thrilling in equal part. I so look forward to coming to France to thank everyone in person this May!", Streep said in a statement.

    She'll return to the renowned French festival, after a successful Hollywood career spanning five decades.

    "We all have something in us of Meryl Streep! We all have something in us of Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophie's Choice, Out of Africa, The Bridges of Madison County, The Devil Wears Prada and Mamma Mia! Because she has spanned almost 50 years of cinema and embodied countless masterpieces, Meryl Streep is part of our collective imagination, our shared love of cinema," Cannes festival heads Iris Knobloch and Thierry Fremaux said in a joint statement.

    Streep's participation in the Cannes opening will mark the beginning of a festival ending on May 25, with awards presented by a jury led by president Greta Gerwig.

    Previous recipients of the Cannes honorary Palme d'Or include Jeanne Moreau, Marco Bellocchio, Catherine Deneuve, Jean-Pierre Leaud, Jane Fonda, Agnes Varda, Forest Whitaker, and Jodie Foster.

    Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

