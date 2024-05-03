Sonali Bendre says producers called her 'too thin', tried to ‘fatten her up' during the 90s: ‘They'd just tell me...'

Sonali Bendre reveals being body shamed during the 90s for being 'too thin'.

Sonali Bendre is currently seen in the new season of her web series The Broken News. The actress is busy promoting the series and in a recent interview, the actress recalled how the producers wanted to fatten her up and body shamed her for being 'too thin'.

Sonali Bendre said in an interview with how she faced body shaming during her initial days in Bollywood and told Hauterfly, "When I came in the industry, heroines didn’t used to be this skinny. Every producer was trying to fatten me up all the time. They would just tell me to ‘eat eat eat bahut patli hai (she is too thin).’ They wanted curves. At that time, they wanted women who were curvaceous and voluptuous and who had curls in their hair. And I was straight black hair and I was skinny."

The actress had earlier also talked about how body shaming is impacting society and told Bollywood Bubble, "I do agree body shaming should not have any part in our society and especially little girls and the kind of ideas they are growing with and the crazy dieting people are doing. People are forgetting that it is not holistic.”

The Broken News Season 2 is directed by Vinay Waikul, who also helmed the first season. The show is the remake of the British series Press, which showed the rivalry between two British newspapers. Starring Charlotte Riley, Ben Chaplin, and Priyanga Burford in the leading roles, Press was cancelled after its first six-part season which was released in 2018.

Apart from Sonali Bendre, the show also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Jaideep Ahlawat. After receiving immense love from the audience and praise from the critics on the first season, which was released in 2022, the makers are back with another season which is now streaming on ZEE5.

