Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Heavy rains in UAE again: Dubai flights cancelled, schools and offices shut

When 3 Bollywood films with same story released together, two even had same hero, all were hits, one launched star kid

Gautam Adani’s firm gets Rs 33350000000 from five banks, to use money for…

Salman Khan house firing case: Family of deceased accused claims police 'murdered' him, says ‘He was not the kind…’

Meet Sudha Murty’s brother, IIT graduate genius scientist, made key space discoveries, he is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Heavy rains in UAE again: Dubai flights cancelled, schools and offices shut

When 3 Bollywood films with same story released together, two even had same hero, all were hits, one launched star kid

Gautam Adani’s firm gets Rs 33350000000 from five banks, to use money for…

10 fastest running snakes

7 cities with best public transportation

7 animals that live near sea

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Dubai Rain: Heavy Rain Again In Dubai, Flood-Like Conditions, Offices & Schools Closed |Dubai Floods

SRH vs RR Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad Defeat Rajasthan Royals By 1 Run | IPL 2024 | Bhuvi Shines

Searching For Egyptian Food In Delhi NCR? Try 'The Egypt' In Noida Sector 18 | Food Fusion

When 3 Bollywood films with same story released together, two even had same hero, all were hits, one launched star kid

Salman Khan house firing case: Family of deceased accused claims police 'murdered' him, says ‘He was not the kind…’

Karan Johar wants to ‘disinherit’ son Yash after his ‘you don’t deserve anything’ remark: ‘Roohi will…’

HomeBusiness

Business

Gautam Adani’s firm gets Rs 33350000000 from five banks, to use money for…

The consortium of lenders — Cooperative Rabobank U.A., DBS Bank Ltd., Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., MUFG Bank, Ltd., and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation — paves the way for AGEL’s ambitious growth plans.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 03, 2024, 09:26 AM IST

article-main
Gautam Adani
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has secured $400 million (Rs 3335 crore) from a consortium of five leading international banks for its under-construction 750 MW solar projects in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

The financing will aid 750 MW of solar generation capacity in Rajasthan and Gujarat that are expected to be operational from November onwards, said AGEL, India’s largest renewable energy (RE) company.

One of the projects is being developed in Rajasthan with 500 MW capacity and has a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

“The second one, with 250 MW capacity, is a standalone merchant power project being implemented at the world’s largest RE cluster at Khavda in Gujarat,” the company said.

The consortium of lenders — Cooperative Rabobank U.A., DBS Bank Ltd., Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., MUFG Bank, Ltd., and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation — paves the way for AGEL’s ambitious growth plans.

“The $400 million construction facility along with the funding solutions also provides the syndicated guarantee-backed assurance program in sync with AGEL’s procurement strategy,” the company noted.

AGEL has a 10,934 MW operational portfolio, the largest in India, delivering reliable, affordable and clean power to the national grid. AGEL’s operational portfolio consists of 7,393 MW solar, 1,401 MW wind, and 2,140 MW wind-solar hybrid capacity.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi government issues advisory after schools get hoax bomb threats

Harry Potter films' Draco Malfoy aka Tom Felton joins cast of Hansal Mehta's Gandhi; see full cast details inside

Siddhartha Basu reveals why he made a comeback to hosting after 20 years with SonyLIV's Quizzer of the Year | Exclusive

DNA TV Show: What's happening at Columbia University? What are protesters demanding?

Hari Hera Veera Mallu teaser: Pawan Kalyan wages war against tyrants, Bobby Deol steals the show as Aurangzeb

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement