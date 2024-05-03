'25 virgin girls' are part of Kim Jong un's 'pleasure squad', some for sex, some for dancing, some for...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Heavy rains in UAE again: Dubai flights cancelled, schools and offices shut

When 3 Bollywood films with same story released together, two even had same hero, all were hits, one launched star kid

Gautam Adani’s firm gets Rs 33350000000 from five banks, to use money for…

Salman Khan house firing case: Family of deceased accused claims police 'murdered' him, says ‘He was not the kind…’

Meet Sudha Murty’s brother, IIT graduate genius scientist, made key space discoveries, he is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Heavy rains in UAE again: Dubai flights cancelled, schools and offices shut

When 3 Bollywood films with same story released together, two even had same hero, all were hits, one launched star kid

Gautam Adani’s firm gets Rs 33350000000 from five banks, to use money for…

10 fastest running snakes

7 cities with best public transportation

7 animals that live near sea

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Dubai Rain: Heavy Rain Again In Dubai, Flood-Like Conditions, Offices & Schools Closed |Dubai Floods

SRH vs RR Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad Defeat Rajasthan Royals By 1 Run | IPL 2024 | Bhuvi Shines

Searching For Egyptian Food In Delhi NCR? Try 'The Egypt' In Noida Sector 18 | Food Fusion

When 3 Bollywood films with same story released together, two even had same hero, all were hits, one launched star kid

Salman Khan house firing case: Family of deceased accused claims police 'murdered' him, says ‘He was not the kind…’

Karan Johar wants to ‘disinherit’ son Yash after his ‘you don’t deserve anything’ remark: ‘Roohi will…’

HomeViral

Viral

'25 virgin girls' are part of Kim Jong un's 'pleasure squad', some for sex, some for dancing, some for...

The squad is divided into three separate groups - One is trained in massage, the other in performing songs and dances, and the third has to be "sexually intimate with the dictator, and other men. They have to learn how to please these men that's their only goal".

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 03, 2024, 09:48 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    A famous defector from North Korea has taken the world by storm and has revealed that the country's supreme leader Kim Jong-un selects 25 virgin girls on a yearly basis to join his "Pleasure Squad". Yeonmi Park, a YouTuber, author, and American conservative activist, who escaped North Korea at a young age revealed that Kim Jong-un selects the women based on their political adherence and attractiveness. 

    Yeonmi Park went on to reveal that she was scouted for the role twice but was dropped from selection due to her "family status". Yeonmi Park was quoted as saying by The Daily Star, "Once they find some pretty girls, the first thing they do is check into their family status – their political status. They eliminate any girls with family members that have escaped from North Korea, or have relatives in South Korea or other countries.

    She revealed that officials visit classrooms and schoolyards to determine candidates. 

    Yeonmi Park, revealing further details about Kim Jong-un's "Pleasure Squad", said that after the girls are chosen they are made to undergo medical examinations to ensure that they are virgins. "Even the smallest defectlike a minor scar, leads to disqualification. 

    After the process is complete, a few girls who pass the tests are sent to Pyongyang where their exclusive purpose is to satisfy the dictator's desires.

    The squad is divided into three separate groups - One is trained in massage, the other in performing songs and dances, and the third has to be "sexually intimate with the dictator, and other men. They have to learn how to please these men that's their only goal". 

    As per the report in The Daily Star, once the members of the squad reach their mid-twenties, their tenure ends and they are typically married off to the leader's bodyguards. 

    Yeonmi Park revealed that the "pleasure squadoriginated during the 1970s era of Kim Jong-un's father, Kim Jong-il who believed that "having sexual intimacy with young teenage girls would give him immortality". Kim Jong-il died of a massive heart attack in 2011 at the age of 70.

    "Hthought 'If I pick some pretty girls, and place them where my father Kim Il-Sung (Kim Jong-un's grandfatherstays, he might find that very pleasurable.So he picked beautiful women and put them in resorts that Kim Il-Sung visited. Kim Il-Sung was so touched that his son thought of his pleasure, and that’s why he nominated Kim Jong-il as his successor," Yeonmi Park said. 

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Delhi government issues advisory after schools get hoax bomb threats

    Harry Potter films' Draco Malfoy aka Tom Felton joins cast of Hansal Mehta's Gandhi; see full cast details inside

    Siddhartha Basu reveals why he made a comeback to hosting after 20 years with SonyLIV's Quizzer of the Year | Exclusive

    DNA TV Show: What's happening at Columbia University? What are protesters demanding?

    Hari Hera Veera Mallu teaser: Pawan Kalyan wages war against tyrants, Bobby Deol steals the show as Aurangzeb

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

    Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

    In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

    Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

    See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    MORE
    Advertisement