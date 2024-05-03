'25 virgin girls' are part of Kim Jong un's 'pleasure squad', some for sex, some for dancing, some for...

The squad is divided into three separate groups - One is trained in massage, the other in performing songs and dances, and the third has to be "sexually intimate with the dictator, and other men. They have to learn how to please these men that's their only goal".

A famous defector from North Korea has taken the world by storm and has revealed that the country's supreme leader Kim Jong-un selects 25 virgin girls on a yearly basis to join his "Pleasure Squad". Yeonmi Park, a YouTuber, author, and American conservative activist, who escaped North Korea at a young age revealed that Kim Jong-un selects the women based on their political adherence and attractiveness.

Yeonmi Park went on to reveal that she was scouted for the role twice but was dropped from selection due to her "family status". Yeonmi Park was quoted as saying by The Daily Star, "Once they find some pretty girls, the first thing they do is check into their family status – their political status. They eliminate any girls with family members that have escaped from North Korea, or have relatives in South Korea or other countries."

She revealed that officials visit classrooms and schoolyards to determine candidates.

Yeonmi Park, revealing further details about Kim Jong-un's "Pleasure Squad", said that after the girls are chosen they are made to undergo medical examinations to ensure that they are virgins. "Even the smallest defect" like a minor scar, leads to disqualification.

After the process is complete, a few girls who pass the tests are sent to Pyongyang where their exclusive purpose is to satisfy the dictator's desires.

The squad is divided into three separate groups - One is trained in massage, the other in performing songs and dances, and the third has to be "sexually intimate with the dictator, and other men. They have to learn how to please these men that's their only goal".

As per the report in The Daily Star, once the members of the squad reach their mid-twenties, their tenure ends and they are typically married off to the leader's bodyguards.

Yeonmi Park revealed that the "pleasure squad" originated during the 1970s era of Kim Jong-un's father, Kim Jong-il who believed that "having sexual intimacy with young teenage girls would give him immortality". Kim Jong-il died of a massive heart attack in 2011 at the age of 70.

"He thought 'If I pick some pretty girls, and place them where my father Kim Il-Sung (Kim Jong-un's grandfather) stays, he might find that very pleasurable.' So he picked beautiful women and put them in resorts that Kim Il-Sung visited. Kim Il-Sung was so touched that his son thought of his pleasure, and that’s why he nominated Kim Jong-il as his successor," Yeonmi Park said.