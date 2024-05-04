Will People Of Raebareli Accept Rahul Gandhi | Lok Sabha Election 2024 | Congress | BJP | Amethi

Will People Of Raebareli Accept Rahul Gandhi ? | Lok Sabha Election 2024 | Congress | BJP | Amethi Get ready for an exciting chapter in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election! All eyes are on Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, a seat long held by the Gandhi family. This time, Rahul Gandhi is contesting from here, as Sonia Gandhi has retired from electoral politics. Will the people of Raebareli choose Rahul Gandhi as their representative? Join DNA's Editors Table to find out!