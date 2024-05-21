Meet brothers who after schooling began business with Rs 5000; now run Rs 12000 crore company, are India's richest...

The brothers began their poultry business in 1984 with a meagre investment of Rs 5000. Their first poultry farm was in Udumalaipettai, 72 km from Coimbatore. After four decades, they founded India's largest poultry business with an annual turnover of Rs 12000 crore.

One inspiring rags-to-riches story is of B Soundararajan and GB Sundararajan, two of India's richest poultry farmers.

After completing school Soundararajan started by growing vegetables. Then, worked for an agriculture pump company in Hyderabad. He later returned to join his brother's business, where they sold chicken to farmers.

Their company, Suguna Foods employs 40000 farmers from over 15000 villages in 18 states. B Soundararajan is the chairman, while his son Vignesh is the managing director of the firm.

Over the next 7 years, 40 farmers joined them. Their turnover crossed Rs 7 crore. Suguna Chicken soon became a renowned name in Tamil Nadu.

They expanded their business despite having no business background or education. In FY 2021, their turnover was Rs 9,155.04 crore. In FY 2020, their company worth was Rs 8739 crore. In FY 2021, their profit was Rs 358.89 crore. Last year, the company had a whopping turnover of Rs 12,000 crore.