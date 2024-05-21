Meet world’s second richest woman in 2024, no match for Mukesh Ambani, she is heiress to Rs...

The second richest woman in the world is Alice Walton and the 21st richest person in the world. She is the only daughter of Samuel Walmart, the owner of Walmart. She established and serves as the present chairman of the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

As per the 2024 Forbes World’s Billionaires List, Walton has a net worth of $72.3 billion, up from $56.7 billion in 2023, $65.3 billion in 2022, and $61.8 billion in 2021. She is also the richest woman in USA, owing to a 34% jump in Walmart’s share price in the last one year.

Early in her career, Walton worked an equity analyst and money manager for First Commerce Corporation and led investment activities at Arvest Bank Group.In 1988, Walton founded Llama Company, an investment bank.

Walton was the first to head the Northwest Arkansas Council. She also contributes to Alice L. Walton School of Medicine in her native Bentonville, Arkansas.

Her brother Jim Walton is at 18th position with $78.4 billion and Rob Walton is at 19th spot with a wealth of $77.4 billion ranking just before her.

For the last few years, Alice Walton also has challenged Elon Musk for the top position in Texas.