Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

The list of stars who passed away due to cosmetic surgeries:
Everyone wants to look good, be it an actor or a normal person. Sometimes, people opt for plastic or cosmetic surgeries to look good. However, these surgeries are dangerous and sometimes can lead to death.
Today, we will take a look at the celebs who died due to these cosmetic surgeries.
1. Aarthi Agarwal
Telugu actress Aarthi Agarwal died in 2015 due to cardiac arrest after a liposuction surgery failure in the US.
2. Chethana Raj
Chethana Raj, a 21-year-old Kannada TV actor, died after a fat removal procedure
3. Vivek Shauq
Punjabi actor Vivek Shauq passed away after liposuction surgery triggered a cardiac arrest in 2011.
4. Jacky Oh
A former Wild 'N Out star Jacky Oh passes away after 'gluteal augmentation' surgery in Florida.
5. Christina Ashten Gourkani
34-year-old model Christina Ashten Gourkani, who wanted to look like Kim Kardashian, died in April 2023 due cardiac arrest after a butt-enlarging procedure.
6. Saint Von Colucci
In April 2023, the 22-year-old Canadian actor died after an infection following surgery to remove jaw implants.
7. Luana Andrade
The 29-year-old Brazilian model Luana Andrade died in November 2023 due to cardiac arrest about two and a half hours after liposuction surgery on her knee.