Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

The list of stars who passed away due to cosmetic surgeries:

  • Manisha Chauhan
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 25, 2024, 02:52 PM IST

Everyone wants to look good, be it an actor or a normal person. Sometimes, people opt for plastic or cosmetic surgeries to look good. However, these surgeries are dangerous and sometimes can lead to death.

Today, we will take a look at the celebs who died due to these cosmetic surgeries.

1. Aarthi Agarwal

Aarthi Agarwal
1/7

Telugu actress Aarthi Agarwal died in 2015 due to cardiac arrest after a liposuction surgery failure in the US.

2. Chethana Raj

Chethana Raj
2/7

Chethana Raj, a 21-year-old Kannada TV actor, died after a fat removal procedure

 

3. Vivek Shauq

Vivek Shauq
3/7

Punjabi actor Vivek Shauq passed away after liposuction surgery triggered a cardiac arrest in 2011.

 

4. Jacky Oh

Jacky Oh
4/7


A former Wild 'N Out star Jacky Oh passes away after 'gluteal augmentation' surgery in Florida.

 

5. Christina Ashten Gourkani

Christina Ashten Gourkani
5/7

34-year-old model Christina Ashten Gourkani, who wanted to look like Kim Kardashian, died in April 2023 due cardiac arrest after a butt-enlarging procedure.

 

6. Saint Von Colucci

Saint Von Colucci
6/7

In April 2023, the 22-year-old Canadian actor died after an infection following surgery to remove jaw implants.

 

7. Luana Andrade

Luana Andrade
7/7

The 29-year-old Brazilian model Luana Andrade died in November 2023 due to cardiac arrest about two and a half hours after liposuction surgery on her knee.

 

