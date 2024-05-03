Twitter
IPL 2024: Venkatesh Iyer, Mitchell Starc power Kolkata Knight Riders to 24-run win over Mumbai Indians

Chasing 170-run target, Mumbai Indians were bundled out for 145.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 03, 2024, 11:25 PM IST

Courtesy: X @IPL
The Kolkata Knight Riders emerged victorious over the Mumbai Indians by a margin of 24 runs at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. In pursuit of a target of 170 runs, the Mumbai Indians faltered and were dismissed for 145. Prior to that, the Mumbai Indians had successfully bowled out the Kolkata Knight Riders for 169 runs.

Nuwan Thushara made an impact early on by claiming three wickets during the powerplay, disrupting the Kolkata Knight Riders' start. However, a resilient partnership of 83 runs between Venkatesh Iyer, who scored 70 runs off 52 balls, and Manish Pandey, who contributed 42 runs off 31 balls, allowed the two-time champions to stage a comeback.

Jasprit Bumrah later made a significant impact with a double-wicket over, stalling the Kolkata Knight Riders' progress. Bumrah concluded his spell with impressive figures of 3 for 18 in 3.5 overs, showcasing his prowess as a bowler.

