IPL 2024: How can RCB and MI still qualify for playoffs?

Despite being ninth and tenth on the IPL points table after playing ten matches each, both MI and RCB still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians have played 10 of their 14 matches in the 2024 IPL league stage so far. Both teams have six points each, with Mumbai Indians (-0.272) in ninth place and Royal Challengers Bangalore (-0.415) at the bottom due to their net run rate. However, they still have a chance to make it to the playoffs.

IPL 2024 points table after 49 matches

IPL 2024 points table after 49 matches Rank Team Matches Won Lost Points 1 Rajasthan Royals 9 8 1 16 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 6 3 12 3 Lucknow Super Giants 10 6 4 12 4 Chennai Super Kings 10 5 5 10 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 5 4 10 6 Delhi Capitals 11 5 6 10 7 Punjab Kings 10 4 6 8 8 Gujarat Titans 10 4 6 8 9 Mumbai Indians 10 3 7 6 10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 3 7 6

Firstly, even if they win all their remaining matches, they won't be able to catch up with Rajasthan Royals, who are currently in first place. So, for Royal Challengers Bangalore or Mumbai Indians to qualify, Rajasthan Royals must also qualify.

Currently, Kolkata Knight Riders are in second place and Lucknow Super Giants are in third. Kolkata Knight Riders have matches in hand, making them more likely to qualify. To figure out a way for Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, and Royal Challengers Bangalore to be the playoff teams, let's classify the teams based on their current positions in the points table:

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians as the Target teams, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders as the Top Two teams, and the rest as the Bottom Six teams. It's important to note that Mumbai Indians will not play against Royal Challengers Bangalore again this season. Let's categorize the remaining matches into different types.

Target matches (involving Royal Challengers Bangalore or Mumbai Indians):

It's best if both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians win their remaining matches. This will take them to 14 points each.

Rajasthan Royals versus Kolkata Knight Riders:

The result of this match doesn't affect the qualification scenario.

One of the Top Two teams (Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders) versus one of the Bottom Six teams (Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans,Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings): The Top Two teams need to win these matches to prevent the Bottom Six teams from catching up with Royal Challengers Bangalore or Mumbai Indians.

Between two teams in the Bottom Six: The lower-placed team( MI & RCB) needs to win to prevent any of these teams from taking a big lead over the others.

If the remaining matches of the IPL 2024 league stage follow this pattern, both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians can qualify for the playoffs.

IPL 2024 final points table as per above equation