IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets

The bowlers of Punjab Kings, such as Sam Curran, Rahul Chahar, and Harshal Patel, excelled by each taking 2 wickets during the match.

Sam Curran shone brightly as Punjab Kings emerged victorious over Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets in their IPL 2024 match in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Pursuing a modest target of 145 on a challenging surface at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, PBKS reached their goal in 18.5 overs, with Curran's unbeaten 63 off 41 proving instrumental. Despite Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal each taking two wickets, they were unable to secure a win for their team.

Earlier, Riyan Parag's resilient innings of 48 off 34 guided RR to a total of 144 for 9 in 20 overs after choosing to bat first. Sam Curran, Rahul Chahar, and Harshal Patel all contributed with two wickets each for PBKS.

IPL 2024 Points Table after PBKS win



IPL 2024 Orange Cap List

1. Virat Kohli - 661 runs

2. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 583 runs

3. Travis Head - 533 runs

4. Riyan Parag - 531 runs

5. Sai Sudharsan - 527 runs

IPL 2024 Purple Cap List

1. Harshal Patel - 22 wickets

2. Jasprit Bumrah - 20 wickets

3. Varun Chakravarthy - 18 wickets

4. Yuzvendra Chahal - 17 wickets

5. Khaleel Ahmed - 17 wickets