Business

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani await BIG news in 13 days, check details here

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's first pre-wedding celebration in March, attended by the entire Ambani clan including Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Anand Piramal, and Kokilaben Ambani, cost a whopping Rs 1260 crore.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 17, 2024, 12:47 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are currently grabbing headlines for a big event that they will be organising soon. The power couple is all set to host a second pre-wedding celebration for their youngest son Anant Ambani and his to-be-wife Radhika Merchant. The young couple's first pre-wedding celebrations were held in Gujarat's Jamnagar from March 1 to 3. The star-studded event saw Rihanna's concert and global tech CEOs, Bollywood stars, pop icons, and politicians in attendance. 

Reports now state that one of the world's richest couples, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, are all set to host a second pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant between May 28 and 30. The 3-day function will take place on a cruise ship off the coast of South France. The cruise will depart from Italy and end its journey in Southern France with a total of 800 guests on board. Reportedly, 600 staff members have been hired to cater to all the needs of the guests present on this cruise ship. 

The cruise will start from Italy on May 28 and will travel a distance of 2365 nautical miles (4380 km).

Let us tell you that the first pre-wedding celebration in March, attended by the entire Ambani clan including Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Anand Piramal, and Kokilaben Ambani, among others, cost a whopping Rs 1260 crore. The catering contract alone cost Rs 200 crore. 

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are doing everything they can to make their son Anant Ambani's day unforgettable. For the unvesed, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot on July 12. 

