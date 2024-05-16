Meet woman who left her dream of becoming CA, cleared UPSC after multiple attempts, secured AIR...

Pouravi Gupta pursued aspirations of becoming a Chartered Accountant, opting for commerce in high school and clearing the CPT.

The Union Public Service Commission exam (UPSC) is one of the toughest exams in India. Thousands of aspirants study day and night to pass the UPSC civil services exam. The UPSC exam demands unwavering dedication and extensive study from thousands of aspiring candidates who vie for positions such as IAS, IFS, IPS, and IRS. However, only a handful emerge victorious, and among them is Pouravi Gupta from Rajasthan.

Pouravi Gupta hails from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. She defied tradition by daring to dream big despite the limitations of her small-town upbringing. In a neighbourhood where girls' aspirations were sometimes constrained, she imagined herself reaching great heights with the unwavering support of her parents and teacher. Her parents, and teachers, encouraged her to seek a career in public service by instilling in her the belief that no ambition was too big.

Pauravi's childhood dream was to become a chartered accountant, not an IAS-IPS. She majored in business in high school and even passed the Common Proficiency Test (CPT) to pursue her dream of becoming a chartered accountant. But when she met acquaintances who were either preparing for or had passed civil service exams, she underwent a paradigm shift. Pouravi's aspirations changed to pursue a career in civil services due to her uncle's experience as an IRS officer and her desire to uphold her family's honour.

Paurvi Gupta graduated from Indraprastha Women's College, Delhi University. Immediately after completing her graduation, she appeared for the UPSC exam for the first time in 2020. But there was a failure in the first attempt. After this, she made two more attempts. But couldn't pass the UPSC exam.

After multiple attempts, she appeared for the fourth time in 2023, when she secured AIR 213 in the UPSC exam. Pouravi Gupta is an example of the transformational force of hard work and determination. Her story is an inspiration that illuminates the path for countless aspiring civil servants who aspire to become IAS, IPS, IFS, and IRS.