Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Hyderabad weather update, SRH vs GT: Will rain play spoilsport in Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match?

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets

Watch: Badshah pauses live concert in Singapore, gets couple engaged on stage, viral video wins internet

Meet woman who left her dream of becoming CA, cleared UPSC after multiple attempts, secured AIR...

Meet woman who helps father run Rs 2556 crore company, she is from...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hyderabad weather update, SRH vs GT: Will rain play spoilsport in Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match?

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets

Watch: Badshah pauses live concert in Singapore, gets couple engaged on stage, viral video wins internet

10 health benefits of consuming olive oil daily

Animals that have multiple hearts, brains

10 health benefits of Ustrasana (camel pose)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Laapataa Ladies' Poonam aka Rachna Gupta looks unrecognisable in viral photos, amazes with jaw-dropping transformation

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

Laapataa Ladies' Poonam aka Rachna Gupta looks unrecognisable in viral photos, amazes with jaw-dropping transformation

Scam 2010 The Subrata Roy saga: Hansal Mehta returns with third Scam series, to tell story of late Sahara group founder

Meet actor, who lived in chawl, left engineering for films, earned only Rs 1500; now competes with SRK, Salman, Ranbir

HomeEducation

Education

Meet woman who left her dream of becoming CA, cleared UPSC after multiple attempts, secured AIR...

Pouravi Gupta pursued aspirations of becoming a Chartered Accountant, opting for commerce in high school and clearing the CPT.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 16, 2024, 04:29 PM IST

article-main
(Instagram/guptapouravi)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Union Public Service Commission exam (UPSC) is one of the toughest exams in India. Thousands of aspirants study day and night to pass the UPSC civil services exam. The UPSC exam demands unwavering dedication and extensive study from thousands of aspiring candidates who vie for positions such as IAS, IFS, IPS, and IRS. However, only a handful emerge victorious, and among them is Pouravi Gupta from Rajasthan.

Pouravi Gupta hails from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. She defied tradition by daring to dream big despite the limitations of her small-town upbringing. In a neighbourhood where girls' aspirations were sometimes constrained, she imagined herself reaching great heights with the unwavering support of her parents and teacher. Her parents, and teachers, encouraged her to seek a career in public service by instilling in her the belief that no ambition was too big.

Pauravi's childhood dream was to become a chartered accountant, not an IAS-IPS. She majored in business in high school and even passed the Common Proficiency Test (CPT) to pursue her dream of becoming a chartered accountant. But when she met acquaintances who were either preparing for or had passed civil service exams, she underwent a paradigm shift. Pouravi's aspirations changed to pursue a career in civil services due to her uncle's experience as an IRS officer and her desire to uphold her family's honour.

Paurvi Gupta graduated from Indraprastha Women's College, Delhi University. Immediately after completing her graduation, she appeared for the UPSC exam for the first time in 2020. But there was a failure in the first attempt. After this, she made two more attempts. But couldn't pass the UPSC exam.  

After multiple attempts, she appeared for the fourth time in 2023, when she secured AIR 213 in the UPSC exam. Pouravi Gupta is an example of the transformational force of hard work and determination. Her story is an inspiration that illuminates the path for countless aspiring civil servants who aspire to become IAS, IPS, IFS, and IRS.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress whose debut film was superhit, got married at peak of career, was left heartbroken, quit acting due to..

Meet star kid, who lived in 1 BHK apartment, never had toys in childhood; is now worth Rs 550 crore, owns...

Viral video: Bear rides motorcycle sidecar in Russia, internet is stunned

House of the Dragon season 2 trailer: Rhaenyra wages an unwinnable war against Aegon, Dance of the Dragons begins

Aishwarya Rai jets off to Cannes Film Festival with Aaradhya, mysterious injury in viral video leaves fans worried

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Laapataa Ladies' Poonam aka Rachna Gupta looks unrecognisable in viral photos, amazes with jaw-dropping transformation

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement