Karan Johar wants to ‘disinherit’ son Yash after his ‘you don’t deserve anything’ remark: ‘Roohi will…’

Karan Johar reveals why he wants to 'disinherit' son Yash and give everything to daughter Roohi.

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 03, 2024, 08:54 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Karan Johar is quite active on social media and the filmmaker is often seen shutting up the trolls with his posts, however, he was left speechless after his son's remark about gifts for him on his birthday. The filmmaker recently shared a hilarious video revealing that why he wants to disinherit his son Yash. 

On Wednesday, Karan Johar took to his Instagram and shared a video wherein he was seen asking his children about what would they offer him for his birthday. Though the filmmaker was impressed by his daughter Roohi's remark, his son Yash's reply left him in shock. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The video begins with Karan asking his kids what he is going to get for his birthday this month. Roohi smiles and says, “From me, you’re going to get love.” However, when Yash’s turn comes, he says teasingly, “You’re going to get nothing from me. You don’t deserve it.” “How dare you say that to me?” the filmmaker replied. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Ok! I am disinheriting him! She’s getting everything." 

Rakul Preet Singh reacted to the video with laughing emojis and wrote, "too cute", Farah Khan also commented, "A boy after my own heart." Netizens reacted to the video. One of the comments read, "Daughters are always kind and most loveable How Sweet she is." Another user wrote, "Kids are the best roasters." Another comment read, "I think the boy watched Koffee With Karan."
 
Meanwhile, Karan Johar's latest production Yodha, failed to impress the audience and tanked at the box office. The filmmaker's next production, Mr and Mrs Mahi, starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor is all set to hit the theatres on May 31. Helmed by Sharan Sharma, the film is based on Mahendra Singh Dhoni and while announcing the movie, the filmmaker wrote, "Some films are more than just stories they are so much more than celluloid love they talk to the viewer about dreams and how many a time people closest to us can come in the way of our dreams MR AND MRS MAHI is exceptionally close to our hearts.. and we can’t wait to share our campaign designs with you on Monday but for now we have a release date!!! 31st MAY 2024!!! At a cinema near you!!! (sic)"

