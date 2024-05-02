Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Debattama Saha overcomes her water phobia for Krishna Mohini, actress reveals 'I initially hesitated...'

Vidhu Vinod Chopra wanted to do this after meeting Amitabh Bachchan for first time, recalls rude interaction with actor

From Retail to Technology Recognition: Senior Engineer's Diverse Impact on Industry Innovations

Meet India's richest woman in tech sector with Rs 27540 crore net worth, she co-founded firm with brother, works as...

BCCI reacts to Rinku Singh’s exclusion from India T20 World Cup 2024 squad, says ‘he has done…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vidhu Vinod Chopra wanted to do this after meeting Amitabh Bachchan for first time, recalls rude interaction with actor

From Retail to Technology Recognition: Senior Engineer's Diverse Impact on Industry Innovations

MI vs KKR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

8 animals with sharpest teeth

10 habits followed by highly successful people

10 animals hosting most pathogens

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Goldy Brar Death: Sidhu Moosewala Murder Mastermind, Gangster Goldy Brar Shot Dead In US: Reports

AstraZeneca Reaffirms Safety Of Covishield, Vaxzevria Vaccines Amid Blood Clot Concerns

Who Is Tarun Ghulati, The London Mayoral Candidate Challenging Sadiq Khan?

Vidhu Vinod Chopra wanted to do this after meeting Amitabh Bachchan for first time, recalls rude interaction with actor

Watch: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi fight over who is 'original Jolly' as they begin filming Jolly LLB 3

Harry Potter films' Draco Malfoy aka Tom Felton joins cast of Hansal Mehta's Gandhi; see full cast details inside

HomeCricket

Cricket

MI vs KKR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 51 to be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : May 02, 2024, 07:41 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The 51st match of IPL 2024 will see Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on 3rd May at 7:30 PM IST. Kolkata Knight Riders currently sit at the second position on the points table with 6 wins in 9 matches, totaling 12 points. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are placed 9th with 3 wins in 7 games, accumulating 6 points.

In their IPL history, these teams have clashed 32 times, with Mumbai Indians winning 23 matches and Kolkata Knight Riders winning 9.

Live streaming details

Where will the IPL 2024 match between MI vs KKR be played?

The MI vs KKR match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 

What time will the IPL 2024 match between MI vs KKR begin?

The MI vs KKR match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on May 3. 

Which TV Channel will broadcast MI vs KKR IPL 2024 match?

The MI vs KKR will be telecast on TV on the Star Sports network in India. 

Where can I live stream the IPL 2024 match between MI vs KKR?

The MI vs KKR match can be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and its website is free of cost.

Pitch report

Pacers could benefit from slight seam movement on the pitch, but Wankhede Stadium tends to favor batters with its short square boundaries. Overall, the pitch is flat, providing good bounce and carry for the ball.

Weather report

In the evening, Mumbai's temperature will be around 28°C, but it will feel like 31°C due to humidity. The humidity level will be around 65%, and there is no chance of rain.

Predicted playing XI

MI - Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah

KKR - Philip Salt(wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s ‘brother’, left his own firm to join Reliance, not Anil Ambani, his son now has Rs 650000000000…

Colombia to break diplomatic ties with Israel, citing genocide accusations

Meet actor, who failed auditions, was thrown out of theatre, a curfew made him superstar; he’s now worth Rs 1800 crore

5 schools in Delhi, 1 in Noida receive bomb threats, searches underway

Makarand Deshpande says his scenes were cut in SS Rajamouli’s RRR: ‘It became difficult for…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement