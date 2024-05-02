MI vs KKR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 51 to be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

The 51st match of IPL 2024 will see Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on 3rd May at 7:30 PM IST. Kolkata Knight Riders currently sit at the second position on the points table with 6 wins in 9 matches, totaling 12 points. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are placed 9th with 3 wins in 7 games, accumulating 6 points.

In their IPL history, these teams have clashed 32 times, with Mumbai Indians winning 23 matches and Kolkata Knight Riders winning 9.

Live streaming details

Where will the IPL 2024 match between MI vs KKR be played?

The MI vs KKR match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2024 match between MI vs KKR begin?

The MI vs KKR match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on May 3.

Which TV Channel will broadcast MI vs KKR IPL 2024 match?

The MI vs KKR will be telecast on TV on the Star Sports network in India.

Where can I live stream the IPL 2024 match between MI vs KKR?

The MI vs KKR match can be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and its website is free of cost.

Pitch report

Pacers could benefit from slight seam movement on the pitch, but Wankhede Stadium tends to favor batters with its short square boundaries. Overall, the pitch is flat, providing good bounce and carry for the ball.

Weather report

In the evening, Mumbai's temperature will be around 28°C, but it will feel like 31°C due to humidity. The humidity level will be around 65%, and there is no chance of rain.

Predicted playing XI

MI - Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah

KKR - Philip Salt(wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy