Die-hard Virat Kohli fan displays love for 'Namma RCB' at graduation ceremony in US, video goes viral

An Indian student, Likhitha Suggala, displayed her unwavering loyalty to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by wearing their jersey at her graduation ceremony in the United States.

With a loyal fanbase and a formidable lineup, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) continues to hold a special place in the hearts of cricket enthusiasts across the globe. Despite their enduring popularity, the franchise has yet to clinch the elusive Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy in their 16-year journey, a fact that has only intensified the dedication of their supporters.

Recently, the unwavering loyalty of one such fan, Likhitha Suggala, made waves as she made a unique statement at her graduation ceremony. Hailing from India but residing in the United States, Suggala took to the stage clad in the latest RCB jersey, proudly displaying her allegiance to the team, particularly to its iconic figure, Virat Kohli.

This trend of expressing devotion to RCB was initiated by a senior student at the same university, Ruthvik Sankar, who waved the RCB flag during his graduation ceremony. Sankar's gesture garnered significant attention on social media, inspiring Suggala to follow suit and showcase her unwavering support for the team.

Sharing the momentous occasion on her Instagram handle, Suggala emphasized the significance of RCB beyond cricket, highlighting the life lessons learned through the team's journey. Her caption encapsulated the spirit of loyalty that transcends mere victories and defeats, echoing the sentiments of countless RCB fans worldwide.

Meanwhile, on the field, RCB's performance in the ongoing IPL season under the leadership of Faf du Plessis has been underwhelming, with three victories in ten matches. However, amidst the team's struggles, Virat Kohli has stood out as a shining beacon of consistency. The former RCB captain currently ranks as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, trailing only behind Ruturaj Gaikwad of the Chennai Super Kings.

As RCB gears up to face the Gujarat Titans on May 4 in Bengaluru, fans eagerly anticipate Kohli's continued brilliance and hope for a turnaround in the team's fortunes.