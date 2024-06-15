Meet actress who became superstar with Rajesh Khanna's film, fell in love with neighbour, was married at 18, now..

We are talking about none other than Bindu who worked in over 160 films in a career that spanned four decades. To this date, she is remembered for her role as Shabnam in 'Kati Patang' (1970). Bindu made her film debut with the movie 'Anpadh', in 1962.

Today, we will tell you about a well-known villain of Hindi cinema who ruled the industry with her dancing skills and negative roles in the 70s and 80s. She became an overnight sensation with a Rajesh Khanna film. The actress, in her personal life, fell in love with her neighbour at a young age.

The actress we are talking about has worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Anupam Kher, and Jeetendra. Even though her father wanted her to be a doctor, this actress dreamed of becoming an actress. She wanted to be a heroine, but fate had other plans. In the 90s, she started appearing in the role of a negative mother-in-law in almost every film.

This actress who gained recognition from Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh's film was known for her negative roles as well as her amazing dancing skills. This actress, who started her acting career in 1962, also faced a lot of discrimination at the beginning of her career.

In her career, Bindu gave tough competition to famous villains of the film world by standing shoulder to shoulder with them in films. But, in her personal life, she could never get the happiness of becoming a mother.

Bindu fell in love with her neighbour Champaklal Javeri at a very young age. Bindu went on to marry him when she turned 18 despite an age difference of 5 years between the two. In one of her interviews, the actress revealed that her mother and the family were not ready for her marriage.

Despite the resistance, Bindu got married to Champaklal Zaveri. In the 80s, she planned a baby with her husband and took a break from films. However, she had a miscarriage and after this when she returned to films, she went on to do mature roles.

Bindu is now far away from the world of glitz and glamour. She now appears on reality shows sometimes, reminiscing about the golden years of her career.

