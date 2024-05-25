Karan Johar announces his next directorial on 52nd birthday, fans say 'please bring back SRK and Kajol'

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have starred oppsoite each other in three Karan Johar films - Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and My Name Is Khan.

Filmmaker, producer, and host Karan Johar is celebrating his 52nd birthday on Saturday, May 25. The director surprised his fans on his special day when he announced his next directorial. Taking to his Instagram, Karan shared a photo of himself holding the untitled narration draft of his next film.

Karan didn't reveal the casting and crew details in his post. Along with the photo, he wrote, "Get....Set....Go!", and added a red heart emoji. Fans took to the comments section and sent best wishes to him on his birthday. Several others requested him to bring back the iconic pair of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol for his next film as multiple comments read, "Please bring back SRK and Kajol".

The filmmaker has directed seven films till now and out of those seven, three have starred Shah Rukh and Kajol opposite each other. These include his first two films, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), and his fourth directorial My Name Is Khan (2010).

In 2023, Karan made his comeback to direction after seven years with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film turned out to be a huge success as it earned Rs 153.5 crore net in India and grossed Rs 357.5 crore worldwide (as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk). One of the much-discussed scenes in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was the on-screen kiss between Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

