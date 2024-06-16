Meet man who once drove auto rickshaw, now owns Rs 800 crore company, his business is…

Hailing from Bellare village in Karnataka, Shankar belonged to an agricultural family. Shankar's early life was marked by hardships and obstacles. He initially bought an autorickshaw after taking a bank loan and drove the vehicle in the city to earn a living.

Coming from a humble background and setting foot in the competitive landscape of the Indian beverage industry is no easy feat. It requires relentless hard work, unwavering dedication, and a strong vision to carve a niche in this dynamic sector. Sathya Shankar's story serves as a beacon of hope for aspiring entrepreneurs. Despite facing difficult circumstances, his perseverance and hard work led him to establish a brand that competes with global giants in the market today.

However, his unwavering commitment to his goals enabled him to emerge stronger as he paid off the auto loan in just a year. Later he sold his auto and bought an ambassador car.

Despite all his efforts and hard work, Shankar found himself unsatisfied working as a taxi driver. So in 1987, he decided to make a significant change in his career and venture into the automobile garage industry. Later, he also established a tyre dealership and automobile finance company.

Although Shankar was at a much better place with his business at this time, he did not find himself satisfied enough.

His life changed when he paid a visit to North India in the early 2000s. During his travel, another business idea popped into his mind which was related to this beverage enhanced by the local flavors of jeera (cumin seed). Shankar saw the massive potential of this beverage in the market.

With an intention to create an unconventional carbonated drink, Shankar started Bindu Fizz Jeera Masala in 2002. The unique flavor and refreshing qualities of this local beverage quickly caught the attention of people, creating a buzz in the market.

As a smart move back then, the company decided to package their drink with PEC bottles as it was easier to carry it to the home and refrigerate it as well.

By 2005-2006, the company had achieved a turnover of Rs 6 crore. In the year 2010, Bindu Fizz Jeera Masala, a product of SG Corporates, made remarkable progress when its turnover crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. This achievement solidified its standing in India's dynamic beverage industry.

Back in 2015, Bindu Jeera made its presence international by initiating exports to countries like the UAE, Singapore, and Malaysia. The company boasts a commendable value of Rs 800 crore in 2023, according to a report of Yourstory.

