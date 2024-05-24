Twitter
Pool with waterfall, expansive facade: Pakistan's most expensive house is no match for Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, it costs

This majestic mansion boasts an expansive facade, a generous floor plan, a swimming pool with a waterfall, a well-equipped gym, a state-of-the-art theatre, a comfortable lounge area, and more.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 24, 2024, 08:14 AM IST

When it comes to talking about the most expensive residences around the world, the name that inevitably comes to one’s mind is that of Antilia, the Rs 15,000 crore residence of Asia's wealthiest man Mukesh Ambani and his family that includes Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Anant Ambani in Mumbai.

However, in this article, we are going to talk about the house that is touted as Pakistan’s most expensive. PooTo cater to the lavish lifestyle and tastes of Pakistani business magnates, athletes and artists, a developer has unveiled an extravagant residence, touted as the most expensive house in Pakistan with a whopping price tag of Pakistani Rupee (PKR) 125 crore in the Gulberg area of Islamabad. The area is an upscale residential enclave housing opulent villas and mansions.

This majestic mansion boasts an expansive facade, a generous floor plan, a swimming pool with a waterfall, a well-equipped gym, a state-of-the-art theatre, a comfortable lounge area, and more. With around 10 bedrooms and nine bathrooms, each meticulously designed, the property provides an ambiance that feels more like a home than a luxury hotel.

The mansion has ample parking space and lush outdoors with palm trees from the US, fancy light polls from Morocco and Thai-style water fountains at the entrance.

While it remains uncertain whether the property has been sold or is still available, it is no match compared to Antilia.

 

