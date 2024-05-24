Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet first Indian actor to give Rs 1000 crore film, illness ruined career; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Ranbir

Pool with waterfall, expansive facade: Pakistan's most expensive house is no match for Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, it costs

Meet Chidananda S Naik, director whose film has won big at Cannes, was once doctor, quit medicine & upset family, now...

Israeli PM Netanyahu set to address joint session of US Congress amid rising tensions over Gaza conflict

Meet Azim Premji’s son, took Rs 14000000 pay cut, got Rs 250 crore gift, his salary is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet first Indian actor to give Rs 1000 crore film, illness ruined career; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Ranbir

Pool with waterfall, expansive facade: Pakistan's most expensive house is no match for Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, it costs

Meet Chidananda S Naik, director whose film has won big at Cannes, was once doctor, quit medicine & upset family, now...

8 images of Black Hole shared by NASA

Diabetes tips: 10 tips to manage blood sugar amid heatwave

7 dry fruits to lower uric acid levels naturally

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Meet first Indian actor to give Rs 1000 crore film, illness ruined career; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Ranbir

Meet actress who worked at coffee shop, refused to work with Salman at 16; is more popular than Shah Rukh, Deepika, Alia

Meet Chidananda S Naik, director whose film has won big at Cannes, was once doctor, quit medicine & upset family, now...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Meet first Indian actor to give Rs 1000 crore film, illness ruined career; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Ranbir

The first Indian actor to headline a Rs 1000-crore film has his career derailed by an illness. He beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Rajinikanth, and Akshay to the mark

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 24, 2024, 08:25 AM IST

Meet first Indian actor to give Rs 1000 crore film, illness ruined career; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Ranbir
The man who gave India's first Rs 1000 crore film
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The 100-crore club started as a novelty in the film trade circles almost two decades ago. When Ghajini crossed Rs 100 crore net in domestic earnings in India, it marked a new milestone in Indian cinema. Since then, over a hundred Indian films from Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada have joined the ranks. The earnings of Indian films have increased so much that Rs 100 crore net is considered low for many films. This has led to the birth of the even more elite 1000-crore club.

The first Indian actor to give Rs 1000 crore film was...

The first Indian film to cross Rs 1000 crore gross worldwide was SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The sequel to Baahubali: The Beginning, the 2017 release became the highest-grossing Indian film for a while, grossing Rs 1600 crore across the globe. Among the actors headlining the film was Rana Daggubati, who played the film’s antagonist Bhallaladeva and hence, was one of the two leads of the film, along with Prabhas. The two actors hold the joint distinction of being the first Indian actors to lead a Rs 1000-crore film.

Rana beat heavyweights of the industry like Shah Rukh Khan (who would enter the Rs 1000 crore club only in 2023) as well as Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Rajinikanth, and Akshay Kumar, none of whom have a film in the 1000-crore club. Aamir Khan eventually surpassed Rana and Prabhas when his film Dangal grossed over Rs 2000 crore, becoming the only Indian film to do so.

Rana Daggubati’s health struggles

Since his Baahubali success, Rana Daggubati has largely worked in non-blockbuster films such as Kaadan, 1945, and Bheemla Nayak. He has also done supporting roles in films like Housefull 4 and the two NTR biopics. Much of Rana’s reluctance to take on bigger projects has been due to an illness. The actor had a kidney ailment, which pushed him close to death. He eventually had to get a kidney transplant, shedding a lot of weight, and staying away from acting for a prolonged period of time. The actor has now signed on to do a supporting role in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Vettaiyan, which releases in October.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Tasva shines in Mumbai: From a spectacular launch at Oberoi Mall to a star-studded celebration at Santacruz

Heeramandi actor defends Sharmin Segal amid trolling for her acting: 'Not necessary to have expression every time'

IndiGo set to make business class debut; check routes, time here

Audi launches new limited edition Q7 Bold Edition SUV, priced at Rs 97.84 lakh

Meet Indian genius who founded iconic brands, built Rs 10000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, he belongs to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement