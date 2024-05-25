IIT-JEE topper joins IIT Delhi with AIR 1, leaves it after few months without graduation due to...

The IIT JEE topper Raghu Mahajan initially chose IIT Delhi for his graduation. He chose the Computer Science and Engineering program.

Every year, millions of candidates aspire to study at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) by taking the JEE Main and Advanced exams, however, only a select few manage to pass these challenging exams. Studying at an IIT is a dream for many young people, and achieving this dream requires clearing both the JEE Main and Advanced exams. Today, we highlight the extraordinary journey of Raghu Mahajan, who secured the top rank in the JEE exam.

In pursuing his academic interest, Raghu Mahajan, the national topper in the 2006 IIT-JEE, has forged his own path. Mahajan was dissatisfied with the academic atmosphere at IIT-Delhi. Originally enrolled in the computer science and engineering programme, switched to physics and mathematics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in May 2008.

Mahajan's academic path led him to MIT, where he discovered a supportive atmosphere for his physics passion. The six papers he has published in prestigious American physics journals demonstrate his dedication to this topic.

Currently, Raghu Mahajan is a postdoctoral researcher at the Stanford University. He had previously worked as a Postdoctoral Researcher at Princeton University.

It's interesting to note that Mahajan also contributed to the 2015 Delhi Assembly Election manifesto for the Aam Aadmi Party.

Mahajan also thinks that those who enrol at IIT at the age of 17 or 18 might not be aware of their actual career preferences and pursuing research should stem from genuine interest rather than societal expectations.