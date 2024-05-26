Dance Deewane: Gaurav-Nithin reveal their inspiration, wish to take India to international level after winning show

Dance Deewane Season 4 winners, Gaurav Sharma and Nithin NJ share how their parents supported their dream against all odds, and the life-changing comment from the judges, Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty.

The fourth season of Dance Deewane has ended with dynamic duo, Nithin and Gaurav Sharma winning the title. Bringing down the curtain on the season of firey performances, the dance fiesta crowned Nithin and Gaurav as its winners, awarding them a grand prize of Rs. 20 lakhs.

The winners hailed from different corners of the country - Nithin the Bangalore boy and Gaurav representing Dil waalo ki Delhi. From day one, their shared passion for killer moves helped them vibe like a house on fire and they became the most loved second-generation dancers.

After winning the title, the winners join DNA India for an exclusive conversation. Gaurav reveals that he dedicated this award to his brother who inspired him to take up dance, and for his countless contributions in achieving this dream. Whereas Nithin dedicated the title to his parents and fans who voted for him.

As a duo Nithin and Gaurav wanted to represent India to the international level. Talking about the same, Gaurav says, "If we get a chance, then, we would like to try to take our dance to international level. Our dance style is North meets South, and if we get the right opportunity to represent our country on international ground, we'll give our best."

Nithin talks about his inspiration, his idol, who encouraged him to master the skills. "I'm a huge fan of Prabhudeva master. I also have a tattoo of him. He's the one who inspired and I have a dream about collaborating with him. Talking about his dream collab, Gaurav says, "Mujhe Tiger (Shroff) sir ke saath ek baar collaborate karna hai (I would like to collaborate with Tiger for once)."

The duo get emotional while speaking about the support they receive from their parents. Gaurav asserts that people around him would doubt about his choice, but his father continued supporting him. He says, "Mere gaon mein neighbours hume bolte the ki 'yeh kuch kar kyu nahi rahe?' (Neighbors in my village used to ask, 'Why is he not doing anything?)' But my father ignored them and supported my dreams. During the show, Nithin and Gaurav were called 'heroes of Dance Deewane'. The winner-duo admits that this comment from judges (Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty) has boosted their confidence, and impacted their lives.

At last, Nithin reveals that he aspires to become an actor, "Now, I'll join an acting class, and would refine my skills, work harder on myself to achieve next big dream. On the other Gaurav adds that he would like to teach dance to aspiring talented kids. "I love teaching dance, and working as a choreographer, and I would continue doing that. Dance Deewane was aired on Colors.

