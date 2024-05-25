Twitter
Not Betaab, but this film marks Sunny Deol's first on-screen appearance, he was body double of...

A year before Betaab, Sunny worked as a body double, in his father, Dharamendra's film.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 25, 2024, 08:30 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Sunny Deol in Main Intaquam Loonga
Sunny Deol has a four-decade-old career, and he has given some major blockbusters, especially in his initial career. The action star made his acting debut in Bollywood with a love drama, Betaab (1983). Rahul Rawail's directorial gave a perfect launch to Dharmendra's son. Betaab is Sunny Deol's debut film as an actor, but it was not his first big screen appearance. Before Betaab, Sunny did appear in a film,  not as an actor, but as a body double. 

When Sunny Deol became a body double

Interestingly, not many people know that a year before Betaab, Sunny worked as a body double for his father. In the 1982 film, Main Intaquam Loonga, Sunny did the one-hand pushup scene during the title song. This interesting fact was revealed by Dharmendra himself. I'm 2020, he shared the photo of young Sunny performing a hand pushup. He wrote, "Main intqaam loon ga. Sunny was called for this shot. Ek haath par PUSH-UP, mere bas main naa tha." 

Watch the song here

Sunny Deol's career trajectory 

After Betaab, Sunny made his career by leading actioners including Arjun, Tridev, Ghayal, Ghatak Border, Ziddi, Arjun Pandit and Salaakhen. In the decade of 2000, Sunny witnessed a downfall after giving his career's biggest blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) 

Last year, the Deols made a terrific comeback in Bollywood. At first, Dharamendra's performance in Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was appreciated.  Then Sunny made a terrific comeback on the big screen with the sequel of Gadar, Gadar 2. In December, Bobby impressed the masses and the critics by playing the mute villain in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

