Dalljiet Kaur accuses husband Nikhil Patel of having extramarital affair, seems to confirm separation: 'Family is...'

Dalljiet Kaur has dropped stories on Instagram, accusing her husband of cheating 'shamelessly' and 'humiliating' the family.

Earlier this year, there were speculations that all wasn't well between TV actress Dalljiet Kaur and her husband Nikhil Patel. In February, Dalljiet dropped the Patel surname. Later, it was reported that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Now, the actress has seemingly confirmed their separation and even accused Nikhil of being involved in an extramarital affair.

On Friday and Saturday, Dalljiet shared two stories on her Instagram and dropped major hints about separation and infidelity. Dalljiet re-shared Nikhil’s Instagram story which had the letters ‘SN’ written on it, and lashed out at him for being “shameless” and “humiliating” the entire family. She wrote, "You are out on social media with her now everyday shamelessly. Your wife and son came back in 10 months of the wedding. The entire family is humiliated. Some dignity for the kids would have been good,” Dalljiet wrote and then added, “At least you should have left your wife little dignity publically as I was quiet about a lot of other things too.”

Before that, Dalljiet dropped a poll asking, "What’s your thought on extramarital affair?” The Kaala Teeka actress asked her followers and other netizens to share their thoughts about who should be blamed for an extramarital affair and gave three options – The girl, the husband or the wife.

Earlier, this February, Dalljiet grabbed headlines after she dropped the Patel surname from her Instagram bio and deleted her photos with Nikhil Patel from their wedding. A few weeks later, Dalljiet and Nikhil unfollowed each other from Instagram, adding more fuel to the divorce rumours. Although, on February 10, the actress’s team came out with a statement: “Dalljiet and Jaydon are in India currently for Dalljiet's dad's surgery to be followed by her maa's surgery, which requires her to be beside them.” Dalljiet Kaur married Kenya-based businessman Nikhil Patel in March 2023, and then she moved to Kenya with her son Jaydon. Dalljiet was earlier married to Shalin Bhanot, and they have a son Jaydon.

