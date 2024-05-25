Dalljiet Kaur accuses husband Nikhil Patel of having extramarital affair, seems to confirm separation: 'Family is...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Karan Johar announces his next directorial on 52nd birthday, fans say 'please bring back SRK and Kajol'

Meet woman, who holds Guinness World Record for longest fingernails, hasn't cut them since 1997, she is from...

Maharashtra 10th Result 2024: MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 to be released on May 27, know how to download scorecards

Meet Guruji Mahendra Trivedi: Spiritual leader pioneering personal and professional growth through higher consciousness

Odisha Board 10th Result 2024: BSE Odisha Matric Result 2024 date, time announced, check latest update here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Will rain play spoilsport in Chennai? Here's weather forecast for May 26

Karan Johar announces his next directorial on 52nd birthday, fans say 'please bring back SRK and Kajol'

Meet woman, who holds Guinness World Record for longest fingernails, hasn't cut them since 1997, she is from...

Fastest planets of solar system, Earth ranks at...

AI reimagines launch of ISRO’s first satellite Aryabhata

AI reimagines what Dubai would look like in 2050

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Karan Johar announces his next directorial on 52nd birthday, fans say 'please bring back SRK and Kajol'

Dalljiet Kaur accuses husband Nikhil Patel of having extramarital affair, seems to confirm separation: 'Family is...'

Meet superstar who faced casting couch at 17, was asked to 'compromise', wear a bikini for shoot, she is now..

HomeTelevision

Television

Dalljiet Kaur accuses husband Nikhil Patel of having extramarital affair, seems to confirm separation: 'Family is...'

Dalljiet Kaur has dropped stories on Instagram, accusing her husband of cheating 'shamelessly' and 'humiliating' the family.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 25, 2024, 04:10 PM IST

Dalljiet Kaur accuses husband Nikhil Patel of having extramarital affair, seems to confirm separation: 'Family is...'
Dalljiet Kaur-Nikhil Patel
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Earlier this year, there were speculations that all wasn't well between TV actress Dalljiet Kaur and her husband Nikhil Patel. In February, Dalljiet dropped the Patel surname. Later, it was reported that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Now, the actress has seemingly confirmed their separation and even accused Nikhil of being involved in an extramarital affair. 

On Friday and Saturday, Dalljiet shared two stories on her Instagram and dropped major hints about separation and infidelity. Dalljiet re-shared Nikhil’s Instagram story which had the letters ‘SN’ written on it, and lashed out at him for being “shameless” and “humiliating” the entire family. She wrote, "You are out on social media with her now everyday shamelessly. Your wife and son came back in 10 months of the wedding. The entire family is humiliated. Some dignity for the kids would have been good,” Dalljiet wrote and then added, “At least you should have left your wife little dignity publically as I was quiet about a lot of other things too.”

Before that, Dalljiet dropped a poll asking, "What’s your thought on extramarital affair?” The Kaala Teeka actress asked her followers and other netizens to share their thoughts about who should be blamed for an extramarital affair and gave three options – The girl, the husband or the wife.

Earlier, this February, Dalljiet grabbed headlines after she dropped the Patel surname from her Instagram bio and deleted her photos with Nikhil Patel from their wedding. A few weeks later, Dalljiet and Nikhil unfollowed each other from Instagram, adding more fuel to the divorce rumours. Although, on February 10, the actress’s team came out with a statement: “Dalljiet and Jaydon are in India currently for Dalljiet's dad's surgery to be followed by her maa's surgery, which requires her to be beside them.” Dalljiet Kaur married Kenya-based businessman Nikhil Patel in March 2023, and then she moved to Kenya with her son Jaydon. Dalljiet was earlier married to Shalin Bhanot, and they have a son Jaydon.

Read: Amid divorce rumours, Dalljiet Kaur, Nikhil Patel unfollow each other on Instagram

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet first Indian actress to win acting honour at Cannes; social media changed her life, she is…

FitSpresso Scam (I've Used It For 180 Days) Are These Weight Loss Pills Effective?

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio firm to make Rs 359040000000 deal with Isha Ambani led Reliance, planning to buy…

Meet superstar who faced casting couch at 17, was asked to 'compromise', wear a bikini for shoot, she is now..

Sumatra Slim Belly Tonic Scam (Tested For 90 Days) Does This Blue Tonic Supplement Work For Weight Loss?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement