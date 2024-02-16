Amid divorce rumours, Dalljiet Kaur, Nikhil Patel unfollow each other on Instagram

Twitter
After deleting photos, Dalljiet Kaur and her second husband, Nikhil Patel, unfollow each other on Instagram.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 09:07 PM IST

It seems all is not well between actress Dalljiet Kaur and her businessman-husband Nikhil Patel as the two have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Dalljiet had earlier dropped Nikhil’s surname and had removed all his pictures from the photo-sharing platform. The Kenya-based businessman too has removed all her pictures. However, there is no official confirmation from the couple but the Instagram activity hints that all is not well between them.

Nikhil has changed his Instagram bio, which previously read ‘girl-boy dad’ to just ‘girl dad’. He had added “son” after getting married to Dalljiet, who has a son named Jaydon, whom she shares with TV actor Shalin Bhanot.

Nikhil has a daughter from his previous marriage. On February 10, the actress’s team came out with a statement: “Dalljiet and Jaydon are in India currently for Dalljiet's dad's surgery to be followed by her maa's surgery, which requires her to be beside them.”

The statement further read that Dalljiet at the moment would not like to make any comments about the ongoing speculations and requests for privacy. “Dalljiet at the moment would not like to make any further comments on anything, because kids are in the picture. Please respect her kid's privacy and please consider this as the only statement she would like to give out,” it read. Dalljiet is known for her works in ‘Kulvaddhu’, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Kaala Teeka.

